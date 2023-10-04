The MoonWalk Iceland 2024 | Breast Cancer Charity Walk the Walk

This October (Breast Cancer Awareness Month), set yourself the ultimate challenge and sign up for a once in a lifetime event – The MoonWalk Iceland on 22nd June 2024. Places are selling out quickly!

This night-time walking marathon (26.2 miles) takes place on the stunning shores of Lake Myvatn and raises money and awareness for vital breast cancer causes.

You’ll experience the joy and emotion of completing a marathon, surrounded by breathtaking scenery in the Land of the Midnight Sun – a beautiful wilderness, where the sun doesn’t set.

Entrants receive a full training plan to get “marathon fit” and as well as enjoying the benefits of walking, the money raised will help support those living with cancer now.

The trip runs from 20 – 25 June 2024 and includes a trip to Reykjavik, the world’s most Northern capital city, a visit to Dettifoss, the most powerful waterfall in Europe, whale watching, and a much needed soak in the Blue Lagoon.

Fully marshalled and supported night-time 26.2 mile walking marathon

Whale watching, with the chance to see the stunning humpback whales, minke whales and sometimes even blue whales, as well as other sea life including much-loved puffins.

A tour around Lake Myvatn, famous for boiling mud pools, bird life, and volcanic formations and a walk up and around a crater rim for breathtaking view.

Explore Dettifoss – the most powerful waterfall in Europe, as well as Asbyrgi Canyon and Jokulsa River.

Discover Reykjavik, the world’s most northern capital city

Enjoy a relaxing soak in the Blue Lagoon.

Unwind in the Nature Baths (optional massage at extra cost)

The opportunity to book additional tours – the Golden Circle Tour, helicopter tour, super jeeps, horse riding or even venturing inside a volcano.

The six-day trip costs £3,060. Twin rooms only are now available – all other rooms have sold out. The cost includes return flights from London Heathrow, domestic flights, transfers, 4 nights in a lakeside hotel in Northern Iceland, 1 night in central Reykjavik city centre, most meals, afternoon tea and most excursions including transport and guides.

The MoonWalk Iceland is organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.

Sign up this October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – and spread your payments over the next five months. Go to www.walkthewalk.org/moonwalkiceland or call the Walk the Walk office on 01483 741430 for more information!