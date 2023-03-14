The Things People Say report | Token Man & Gill Whitty-Collins

We are delighted to be a supporter of this research which examines the language that still pervades the workplace and is still getting in the way of gender equity.

What people say in and about the workplace matters. Behind the statements people make is a belief which can tell you so much about the barriers to gender equality in a company’s culture. Token Man’s IWD report, delivered in collaboration with Gill Whitty-Collins, examines the language that still pervades the workplace and is still getting in the way of gender equity and hopefully acts as a platform for discussion and education.