For the second year, Women on Boards UK shine a light on diversity in the FTSE All-Share below the top 350.

Women on Boards UK believe that biggest need not mean best in terms of diversity and inclusion. Consequently, all those listed in the FTSE should be leading in this field.

The UK’s business-led approach in this space remains unique and effective. Monitoring and highlighting diversity levels in corporate UK is driving change (albeit too slowly at times). They intend this report to play a part in applying this scrutiny across the FTSE All-Share.