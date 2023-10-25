0
25/10/2023

Wai Foong Ng | Founder and CEO, Matchable

Wai Foong

Foong is the founder and CEO of impact startup, Matchable. Foong was previously a Director at PwC advising on structuring M&A deals. She also founded blog Suit & Pie and the Suits & Startups community. She read Law with French Law at Cambridge Uni before becoming the accountant her parents always wanted her to be. She has been recognised as a Rising Star by Computer Weekly and one of the Top 100 Asian Stars in UK Tech (and a WeAreTheCity Rising Star too!).  

In 2019, Foong became the founder of Matchable, an award-winning B2B platform matching companies and their employees to innovative skilled volunteering projects at non-profits and impact startups. The platform has been called ‘game-changing’ by Business Leader and counts recognised brands like Dentsu, Primark, Radley, Indeed Flex, Thriva and Kroo as their clients.  

Matchable has been named one of 9 tech for good startups to watch by Beauhurst, was named the winner of the MSDUK Social Innovation Challenge 2021 and has been recognised as one of the Top 100 companies to Escape to 3 years in a row by Escape the City and one of the Top 10 most flexible companies to work for by Flexa. Matchable is proud to be a B-Corp and has been in the top 5% in the World in its category 2 years in a row.  

For more information visit: 

wearematchable.com

LinkedIn

Instagram: @foongi_ldn@wearematchable

X: @Foongi@wearematchable

