WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce the launch of our new ‘She Talks Tech’ podcast

WeAreTechWomen are extremely proud to announce the launch of our new ‘She Talks Tech’ podcast.

‘She Talks Tech’ brings you stories, lessons and tips from some of the most inspirational women (and men!) in tech.

From robotics and drones, to fintech, neurodiversity and coronavirus apps; these incredible speakers are opening up to give us the latest information on tech in 2020.

Vanessa Valleley OBE, founder of WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen brings you this latest resource to help you rise to the top of the tech industry. Women in tech make up just 17 per cent of the industry in the UK and we want to inspire that to change.

WeAreTechWomen are delighted to bring this very inspiring first series to wherever you normally listen to podcasts – and the first three episodes are now live!

So subscribe, rate the podcast and give it a 5-star review – and keep listening every Wednesday morning for a new episode of ‘She Talks Tech’.

Produced by Pineapple Audio Production.

EPISODE ONE – Neurodiversity in Tech | Dr Nancy Doyle & Whitney Iles



Today we hear from occupational psychologist, CEO and Founder of Genius Within Dr Nancy Doyle in her session about Neurodiversity in Tech. Nancy has 20 years’ experience in neurodiversity and Nancy won Public Policy impact of the year at the BPS division of Occupational Psychology in 2019 for her working lobbying for an evidence based approach to neurodiversity inclusion.

Nancy talks about the benefits of neurodiversity, career progression for neurodiverse people and how to systemically include people to benefit the tech industry.

Find out more about Dr Nancy Doyle www.GeniusWIthin.co.uk or on twitter @NancyDoylePsych

EPISODE TWO – The Internet of Things | Alexandra Deschamps-Sonsino



Today we hear from Canadian-Italian author, consultant, public speaker and entrepreneur Alexandra Deschamps-Sonsino in her session about the Internet of Things. Alexandra co-founded Tinker London, the first UK distributor of Arduino, the open source electronics education platform. Her products are included in the permanent collection of the London Design Museum and the Museum of Modern Art in New York as examples of the internet of things. She was named in the Top 100 Influential Tech Women on Twitter in 2014 and has been included in the longlist of Computer Weekly’s Most Influential Women in Tech in the UK.

Alexandra talks about the lessons learnt from a post-hype world of connected physical and digital experiences, what ethics and security concerns have cropped up and how they might shape what comes next.

Find out more about Alexandra Deschamps-Sonsino at www.TinkerLondon.com or follow her on Twitter @iotwatch

EPISODE THREE – Agile Working in Tech | Rebecca Fairlamb

Today we hear from Vice President at JPMorgan Chase, Rebecca Fairlamb, in her session about agile teams. Rebecca is responsible for the delivery of products which serve thousands of the firm’s application developers – and has been leading agile teams for years, with a specific focus on transformation.

Rebecca talks about the future of agile through the lens of individual experiences, which in turn contribute to the potential of a team.

Find out more about Rebecca Fairlamb on her LinkedIn.

