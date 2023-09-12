19/10/2023: Wealth Beyond Measure: Nurturing Women’s Health With Dr Nighat Arif

WeAreTheCity and UBS invite you to a special evening talking all things women’s health

The evening will consist of open addresses, we will hear from our charity partners, Wellbeing of Women, on the state of the nation for women’s health, followed by a fireside conversation with our special guest, Dr Nighat Arif, GP specialising in women’s health, family planning and menopause care. There will be ample time for Q&A and some drinks and networking to close the event.

Your ticket price includes a signed copy of Dr Nighat’s book, The Knowledge: Your guide to female health – from menstruation to the menopause. Book your place!

Celebrated GP Dr Nighat Arif brings women’s health to the forefront in this extensive guidebook designed to help everyone better understand each of the three key stages of a woman’s life: the puberty years, the fertility years and the peri/menopausal years. Every step of the way, Dr Nighat will help you get to know the female body by explaining what is normal, what to expect, how to care for yourself and when to seek help. This book tackles many important topics: from the help available for people with conditions like endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome to the symptoms of heart disease to look out for in women.

The Knowledge is for everyone – and this book encompasses all experiences, including the perspectives of women of colour, people of all abilities and cultures, and the transgender community to ensure that all groups affected by female health concerns are a part of vital conversations.

This is a life-saving book for all genders, ages and communities. From the young preteen hoping to understand their first period, to the couple experiencing fertility issues, to the single father raising teenage daughters, to the person unknowingly experiencing early signs of gynaecological cancer: this book is an indispensable asset for us all.

Introducing guest speaker Dr Nighat Arif

Dr Nighat Arif is a GP specialising in women’s health, family planning and menopause care, with over 15 years of experience working in the NHS. She has also run her own private Women’s Health clinic for six years. Nighat is the resident doctor on BBC Breakfast and ITV’s This Morning, and is a radio presenter for BBC Three Counties.

Nighat is an Ambassador for the women’s charity Wellbeing of Women, and is a member of the UN-backed Team Halo initiative. She received the Point of Light Prime Minister’s Award for her exceptional service to Women’s Health, and was also the recipient of the 2023 Honorary SHE Award for her outstanding work in women’s health. Nighat has just written a new book, titled The Knowledge: Your guide to female health – from menstruation to the menopause. Nighat is a mum to three boys, and lives in Buckinghamshire. Click here to view her full bio.

30% of ticket sales will be donated to our charity partner, Wellbeing of Women.

About Wellbeing of Women

We are a charity that saves and changes the lives of women, girls and babies.

From period problems and starting a family, to menopause and gynaecological cancers, we are here for women’s gynaecological and reproductive health.

Each year, millions of women benefit from our research, our campaigns and our health information.

With your help, we’re tackling the taboos surrounding women’s health and striving towards a better future for every woman, girl and baby.

We hope you can join us for what is set to be an amazing evening!

For more information visit: www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk