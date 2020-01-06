WeAreTheCity are proud to announce Young Women’s Trust as our charity partner for the 2020 Rising Star Awards.

Young Women’s Trust is a charity that fights for equality and economic justice for all young women.

Over one million young women across the country are currently out of work or trapped in low paid insecure work. This means they struggle to afford basic things like food, clothes and housing, it means they are more likely to suffer from anxiety, low self-esteem and depression and are also more likely to experience harassment and discrimination in the workplace

Young Women’s Trust believe that all young women should have the opportunity to thrive and see a fairer working future. They support young women aged 18-30, especially those struggling to live on low or no pay to develop their skills and strong mental health and raise their voices. They also work to open up job opportunities for young women, challenge career stereotypes and campaign to create equal workplaces.

Speaking about supporting the award’s, Sophie Walker, chief executive of Young Women’s Trust, said, “We are delighted to be the charity partner for WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards for the second year. It means a lot to us.

The creativity and resourcefulness of young women from all backgrounds is an essential asset for all companies. Our partnership with WATC enables us to both support young women’s equal opportunities at work and also work with businesses that want to lead the way in championing new and diverse talent.

With the funds raised at the event we can develop young women’s skills and wellbeing, raise their voices and end the discrimination that holds them back.”

Now in their sixth year, the Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. Through these awards, we will celebrate 100 individual female contributors that represent the leaders and role models of ‪tomorrow. We hope that by raising the profile of our shortlist and winners, we will also encourage organisations to consider how they strengthen the development of their female pipeline in the future. Nominations open on 13 January 2020 and close on 08 March 2020.

Speaking about the partnership, Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity said, “I am exceptionally proud to be working with the Young Women’s Trust as part of this year’s Rising Star awards. We feel there is a perfect alignment between WeAreTheCity and the Young Women’s Trust in terms our values and passion to create opportunities for women to thrive. We are delighted to continue to include Young Women’s Trust in our WeAreTheCity family of charities we are so proud to support”.

On the evening of the awards there will be a prize raffle with all proceeds being donated to the Young Women’s Trust.

Find out more about Young Women’s Trust and how you can get involved here