WeAreTheCity join Theory for a night of Style and Networking

On March 21st, WeAreTheCity joined the prestigious brand, Theory at their flagship Regent Street store.

Attendees were treated to an immersive experience, delving deep into the latest trends and colour palettes curated for the season, all under the expert guidance of renowned stylist Charlotte Broadbent. Charlotte offered her tips and tricks taken from a meticulously crafted capsule wardrobe designed to facilitate effortless blending and coordination, catering to both formal and casual occasions. Charlotte explained the use of tonal colours using creams, and beige, but also the importance of colour showcasing Theory’s vibrant purples and greens! Charlotte explained the importance of clothes and style in terms of how we show up and the confidence that we can draw from a well-put-together outfit.

The event also included two fortunate guests who underwent personalised style transformations, courtesy of Charlotte, using the exquisite pieces from Theory’s Spring/Summer collection. the stunning transformations of individuals like Abisola Barber and Leona Dean were undoubtedly a highlight, underscoring the prominence of the trending colours, purples, and greens, showcased through must-have staples such as blazers and trench coats. We think they looked incredible!

The evening finished with an abundance of networking, one-on-one colour consultations with Charlotte and an exclusive discount for all attendees.

A sincere thank you to Theory and their team for their hospitality, to all who attended and to Charlotte for sharing her style wisdom and expertise with our guests.

You can visit Theory to create your Spring/Summer capsule wardrobe, click here to see their latest collection. There is also a 15% discount if you sign up for their database.

Get the look!

Abisola Barber wore, Staple Blazer in Admiral Crepe, the Short-Sleeve Sweater in Regal Wool, and the Oaklane Trench Coat, all in Peony, paired with the wide leg pull on paint in Admiral Crepe and small top handle bag in black.

Leona Dean wore, the Short-Sleeve Sweater in Regal Wool, the Treeca pull on pant in Admiral Crepe and the Oaklane Trench Coat all in Bright Olive, paired with a small top handle bag and Micro Pump Shoes both in metallic winter silver.

Vanessa Vallely OBE, the host of the evening, wore, the Staple Blazer in Tortoiseshell Printed Crepe and matching High-Waist Slim Crop Pant in Tortoiseshell Printed Crepe