WeAreTheCity Celebrates Women’s Achievements with The Bank of England

A week ago, the Bank of England played host to a remarkable event celebrating the achievements of women, with over 100 attendees gathering to honour and recognise the strides made by women in various fields. The event, organised in collaboration with WeAreTheCity, was a testament to the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion in today’s society.

The evening, which focused on inclusion, commenced with a warm welcome from key supporter and ally, Ben Stimson, setting the stage for an evening filled with inspiration and female empowerment. Among the esteemed speakers was Sandie Small Duberry, the newly appointed Deputy Governorship Chief Information Officer for Prudential Regulatory, whose journey and accomplishments continue to inspire many.

One of the highlights of the evening was the keynote address delivered by the renowned Lee Chambers, whose words resonated deeply with the audience as he emphasised the significance of solidarity and allyship in advancing the cause of women. His insightful perspectives ignited conversations and reflections among attendees, fostering a sense of unity and purpose.

Furthermore, the event featured a thought-provoking panel discussion on the topic of inclusion, facilitated by dedicated individuals such as Tangy C Morgan MSc, CII, Adam Grodecki, Eugenia Planas, Michelle Ansell, Sandie, and Lee. Their collective wisdom and expertise shed light on the importance of creating inclusive environments where everyone feels valued and respected.

As the evening drew to a close, Caitlin Hargreaves delivered a poignant closing address, expressing gratitude to all attendees for their participation and commitment to building meaningful networks.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the strides made by women in various spheres and the collective efforts needed to drive further progress. It underscored the importance of celebrating achievements, amplifying voices, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and support.

Our special thanks to the team at the Bank of England, including Ben Stimpson, Sandie Small-Duberry, Karen Prince, Caitlin Hargreaves, Deborah Cusselle, Sarah Moth, Kathy Brooke and Heather Harding for partnering with WeAreTheCity for this event.