What happened next for Annabel Williams, vocal coach to the stars?

Annabel Williams career over the last 20 years, has been an exciting and hugely successful journey through the world of music & celebrities, from working as a backing vocalist with some of the best singers in the world to helping to train TV musical show celebrities, as well as bringing her talents and knowledge to those that just love singing at home!

“I learn every day. I’ve been lucky enough to provide backing vocals to some of the biggest stars in the world, sing on adverts, jingles and voiceovers, and coach all singing abilities from successful recording artists to people for whom singing will only ever remain a hobby.”

Annabel has been the constant go to head vocal coach for some of our most favourite TV music shows, from X factor to Britain’s Got Talent, as well as the coach who triumphantly brought the UK back into the Eurovision song contest cool territory again with star Sam Ryder, which has led the UK to host Eurovision in Liverpool for 2023 – Annabel has been busy! Presently also coaching Loren Allred, from Britain’s Got Talent fame, now already a big star in her own right and now also planning Junior Eurovision in December for the BBC.

There’s no stopping Annabel though as not only is she constantly busy training the stars but she is also continuing to work on her number one vocal coach training app, which is going from strength to strength with presently over 35k downloads. This hugely successful number one selling vocal warm up app is used by stars like Sam Ryder, Rick Astley, Ella Henderson, Megan Mckenna, Jamie Cullum, to name a few who all swear by this influential app and the invaluable tips and advice Annabel shares in it.

This app gives everyone the chance to train like a star, for those that would love 1 to 1 coaching, but perhaps just don’t have the time or money to commit, Annabel has wrapped over 20 years of vocal coach experience in this app, so that anyone can train like the stars she’s worked with over the years. This enables everyone who wants to improve their vocal talents to train from home in their own time and has proved to be a hugely important and influential app encouraging confidence and ability of those who maybe will hit the big time as well as those that just love music and singing and want to improve their techniques and abilities.

“I created the app to train everyone from absolute beginners to advanced pro singers and everyone in between. Singing is rewarding and beneficial, and the content is based on everything I’ve learnt over the last 25+ years as a celebrity vocal coach and as an industry session singer”

The Vocal Coach App covers every conceivable level of ability, allowing those just starting to train using exercises and develop techniques to a three-level series of video tutorials and diarised targets – it’s the Couch to 5k for your vocal cords, allowing you to train in your own time in an environment you’re comfortable in! Throughout the COVID lockdown, the mental health of millions has been challenged in ways no-one could ever have imagined and The Vocal Coach App has allowed people the escapism, focus and self-satisfaction that has helped them not only cope but flourish.

Having coached the likes of Amy Winehouse, Katy Perry, Yungblud, James Arthur, Little Mix and most recently Britain’s Got Talent star, Loren Allred, it allows you to learn from Annabel Williams, who is the most in-demand vocal coach in the UK; all from the comfort of your own home and at your own pace, it allows you to enjoy every step on the way to exploring your secret singing talent!

