Why bringing your whole self to work can lead to career success

By Isha Nawaz is Business Information Security Lead for bp and specialises in cyber-security. She is passionate about supporting mental health and is a registered Mental Health First Aider.

In 2024, we all deserve to be able to bring our whole selves to work, should we choose to.

For me, this means feeling confident and comfortable that I can share the elements of myself that I choose to in the workplace. This includes parts of my identity that I have previously hidden at work, from being a young mother to my heritage and religion, and living with dyslexia and ADHD.

I haven’t always felt able to be my whole self at work, especially at the beginning of my career. In my earlier roles, I often felt I had to speak and act in a certain way to ‘fit in’ with the company culture. For example, I didn’t want to say I was a mum in case it meant I wasn’t considered for certain opportunities. Or I would debate what I should wear for a work event if I knew I’d be one of the only women in the room because I was worried about how I would be judged. Operating in this way is mentally draining – it wasn’t good for me, but it also wasn’t good for my employer. They weren’t getting the best, authentic version of me.

Today I see that my differences, experiences and background make me who I am and that is my power.

Wellbeing and productivity fuel one another. When we feel psychologically safe and empowered to be our whole selves, that’s when we thrive. Google’s landmark Project Aristotle study found that psychological safety is one of five key elements that allow a team to excel. Teams that feel safe and connected work better together. And when teams work well together, people think boldly and can develop new ideas and approaches, meaning that innovation and productivity surge.

Sadly, not everyone does feel psychologically safe or that they can bring their whole self to work. Recent research by MHFA England® found 1 in 3 people have experienced microaggressions and discriminatory behaviour from their manager in the past 6 months. These negative experiences destroy the trust needed to create a psychologically safe working environment.

We can all play a role in creating inclusive working spaces for all. It’s one of the reasons I wanted to share my story to help inspire others. It is also why MHFA England have produced the My Whole Self: Guide to creating inclusive workplace cultures to help employers foster this positive working environment that challenges toxic behaviour.

Today I see that my differences, experiences and background make me who I am and that is my power. The more I lean into that and bring my whole self to the workplace, the less I feel the need to mask. In my current role at bp, I have the confidence to be authentic and draw on my diverse experience and I recognise that is what helps me excel in my role.

I’ve also accepted that I’m not always going to get it right. As a perfectionist at heart, I’ve had to work hard to accept my errors and not to dwell on them but to learn from them. There was a period of my career where I felt like and acted as though those who hired or gave me an opportunity were doing me a favour. The reality is, whilst I am always grateful to those who hire, sponsor or mentor me, I now realise the value I bring to a role, project and team and am confident in my own ability.

It’s really empowering to get to a stage in your career where you find passion in what you do. I see this as removing your own glass ceiling. That’s not to say institutional and systematic barriers don’t exist, we all have unique barriers to overcome. But you’re more likely to achieve your goals if you focus on why you can do something and you recognise the value your unique strengths and experiences bring. When we all do this, we can help foster psychological safety in workplaces so we can thrive as individuals, teams and as organisations.

