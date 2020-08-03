This week is World Breastfeeding Week celebrating all things related to breastfeeding.

World Breastfeeding Week is the brainchild of the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), whose aim this year is to raise awareness of the links between breastfeeding and the Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

The World Alliance for Breastfeeding is a global network of organisations and individuals who think that breastfeeding is the right of all children and mothers. To find out more about WABA, click here.

Dr Amal Omer-Salim, WABA’s Co-Executive Director said, “Celebrations should mark on-going efforts to learn from achievements and overcome challenges. The annual WBW celebration should be more than a week-long effort. By focusing on a broader context, longer time frame and practical yet ambitious goals, we can create sustainable and engaging campaigns. Let us campaign for a generation!”

According to UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO), breastfeeding is one of the most effective and cost-effective ways to save and improve the lives of children everywhere.

In a recent statement, UNICEF Senior Nutrition Adviser, France Bégin, said, “If all babies are fed on nothing but breastmilk from the moment they are born until they are six months old, over 800,000 lives would be saved every year.”

The week also allows for a better understanding of breastfeeding and to help de-stigmatise mothers who choose to breastfeed in public.

Over the years, a number of celebrities have faced a backlash over choosing to breastfeed their children. Gisele Bundchen, Gwen Stefani and most recently, Sam Faiers have all come under criticism for posting images of themselves breastfeeding on social media.

For more information on World Breastfeeding Week, click here.

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

Don’t forget, you can also follow us via our social media channels for the latest up-to-date gender news. Click to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Save