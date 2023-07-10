World Refugee Day celebrates 23 years

In June we celebrated World Refugee Day which falls on 20 June each year. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of refugees worldwide. It is a day to honour refugees. It recognises the resilience, courage and strength of millions of refugees who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution or violence.

On December 4 2000, the United Nations General Assembly designated 20 June as World Refugee Day to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees. This convention established the legal framework for protecting and assisting refugees and defined who qualifies as a refugee. This convention is a key international legal document that defines who is a refugee, outlines their rights and sets out the obligations of states to protect them.

World Refugee Day serves as a platform to educate the public about the challenges refugees face and to mobilise support for their protection and wellbeing. It aims to promote empathy and understanding towards refugees and foster a global community committed to providing assistance and finding durable solutions for displaced individuals and families.

Various activities and events are organised on World Refugee Day to advocate for refugees and to celebrate their contributions. These activities can include art exhibitions, film screenings, cultural performances, panel discussions, fundraising campaigns and educational programmes.

The observance of World Refugee Day helps shed light on the urgent need for greater solidarity and cooperation among countries to address the global refugee crisis. It calls upon governments, organisations and individuals to work together to ensure the protection, rights and dignity of refugees and promote peaceful and inclusive societies that embrace diversity.

Fancy reading about Visa Everywhere Pioneer 20 where we have collaborated with Visa for spotlighting 20 trailblazing refugee women living in Europe? Don’t miss out, you may be wanting to nominate yourself or a special person in your life. Nominations close on 11 August.

