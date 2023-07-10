How to survive the summer holiday as working parents

Summer school holidays are just around the corner. As a working parent, surviving the summer holidays can be a challenging juggling act. Balancing work responsibilities with ensuring your children have an enjoyable summer can be demanding, but with some planning and organisation, you can do it!

Here are some tips to help you survive the summer holidays as a working parent:

Plan ahead: Start by creating a schedule or calendar that outlines important dates, deadlines and any work commitments you have during the summer. Take note of any days off or annual leave time you can use to spend with your children.

Communicate with your employer: Discuss your situation with them and explore any flexibility options they offer. Some companies provide flexible working hours or remote work opportunities during the summer. If possible, try to negotiate a schedule that allows you to spend more time with your children while still meeting your work obligations.

Seek support: Reach out to family members, friends or other parents in your community who may be able to help with childcare during working hours. Consider organising playdates or arranging for your children to participate in summer camps or activities that align with their interests.

Set boundaries: Establish clear boundaries between your work and personal life. Allocate specific hours for work and try to avoid checking emails or taking work calls outside of those hours. Similarly, set aside dedicated quality time for your children where you can fully engage with them without distractions.

Create a routine: Establishing a daily routine can help bring structure to your days. Plan activities, outings and meals in advance, and involve your children in planning.

Maximise weekends and evenings: Use weekends and evenings to make the most of your time with your children. Plan fun activities, outings, or mini-holidays that allow you to create lasting memories together. This can help balance out your limited time during the workweek.

Embrace quality over quantity: Remember that it’s not always about the amount of time you spend with your children but the quality of that time. Make the most of the moments you have together by being present, engaged and attentive. If you can, forget about your phone for a while.

Take care of yourself: Amidst the busy summer schedule, don’t forget to prioritise self-care. Make time for activities that help you relax and recharge, such as exercising, reading, or practising mindfulness. When you take care of yourself, you’ll be better equipped to handle the demands of both work and parenting. Have a read of our health and wellbeing page to get a few ideas.

Remember that it’s okay to ask for help when needed and to be flexible with your plans. The summer holidays can be a balancing act but with some preparation and a positive mindset, you can survive and create meaningful experiences for both you and your children. Remember to enjoy the moments together and have fun.