Your guide to Movember and how you can get involved

Movember is a global movement aimed at raising awareness and funds for men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

While it’s traditionally a men’s movement, women play a crucial role in supporting and advocating for the cause. Here’s a guide to Movember in the UK:

Understanding Movember

Movember is an annual event that takes place throughout November. Men, known as “Mo Bros,” grow moustaches, while women, “Mo Sistas,” support the cause by encouraging and fundraising. Movember began in Australia in 2003 as a light-hearted challenge among friends to grow moustaches in November. Over the years, it evolved into a worldwide movement with a serious purpose, raising awareness about men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

The mission

The primary goal of Movember is to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues, particularly focusing on prostate and testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

How you can get involved

Fundraising: While men may grow moustaches, women can participate in fundraising for Movember. They organise events, create online campaigns and contribute financially to support research, education and advocacy efforts related to men’s health. Consider organising a charity run or a moustache competition. One of the core aspects of Movember is raising money to support men’s health initiatives. Set a fundraising goal and encourage friends, family and colleagues to donate to your cause.

Spreading awareness: Women also play a pivotal role in spreading the word about Movember and its underlying causes. They use their social networks, share information and engage in conversations that help eliminate stigmas associated with men’s health issues.

Mental health focus

Mental health is a significant aspect of Movember’s mission. Awareness days and months like Movember help people to seek help and support.

Support all year round

While Movember is a month-long event, it’s crucial to maintain a focus on men’s health throughout the year. Encourage your loved ones to have regular check-ups, screenings and a healthy lifestyle.

Closing celebrations

At the end of November, celebrate the funds raised. Consider organising a closing event or gathering to mark the end of the campaign for your local area.

Donations and sponsorship

If you don’t know anyone who wants to grow a moustache, you can still support the cause by donating to Movember UK or sponsoring someone who is participating.

Resources and support

The Movember UK website provides a wealth of resources and support for participants, family and friends. Including tips on fundraising strategies and mental health awareness materials.

Impact and results

Stay informed about the impact your efforts have on men’s health initiatives. Movember publishes reports and updates on the progress made in tackling the issues it addresses.

Movember in the UK is not just about growing a moustache. It’s about supporting men’s health and creating a positive change in men’s lives. We can all do this regardless of our gender by promoting awareness, encouraging discussions and raising funds for essential health issues.

By participating in this movement, you contribute to a brighter and healthier future for men in the UK and around the world.

Further support on Movember, can be found below.

