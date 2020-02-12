04/03/2020: Celebrate the Roaring West Midlands for International Women’s Day | West Midlands Women’s Voice

Celebrate the Roaring West Midlands

From the 1920’s to the 2020’s we celebrate the women and men shaping our region. West Midlands Women’s Voice invite you to join us for a day of inspirational discussions, artistic performance and thought-provoking panel debates.

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2020, West Midlands Women’s Voice are delighted to invite you to join us for an exciting and intellectually stimulating day of discussions, panel-debates and conversations as we celebrate the women and men who are shaping our region.

Running from 9.30am to 4.00pm, the day will be split into 3 parts in order to appreciate the diversity and breadth of women’s experience, covering inspirational voices from the world of sport, arts, business and culture. We encourage attendees to join us for all or part of the day, with attendance to women and men free of charge all day.

We are particularly excited to announce that we will be joined by 2 Key Note Speaker’s this year; Samira Ahmed and Debbie Jevans CBE. Samira is an award winning journalist, broadcaster and visiting University Professor and Debbie is a Senior Independent Non- Executive Director of the English Football League and the Wimbledon Tennis Championship and Trustee of the Invictus Games Foundation. Discussing their impressive and expansive careers to date, these talks are not to be missed.

Agenda



9.30am – 10.00am Registration – Please aim to arrive for 9.30am as we will start the first event promptly at 10.00am.

10.00am – 10.45am Roaring West Midlands 2020 – How Does the Region Work…For You? – Hear from a diverse business panel made up of Julia Goldsworthy, the Combined Authority, Trowers and Hamlins, CBI, Simon Topman from ACME Whistles and Click. We are delighted to announce that we will also be joined by Deborah Cadman OBE, who will be chairing the discussion.

10.45am – 11.30am: Political Panel with The Fawcett Society discussing key issues that impact our region .

11.30am – 11.45am Break – An opportunity to grab refreshments in-between events.

11.45am – 12.45pm Key Note Speech: Samira Ahmed – Listen to award-winning Journalist, Broadcaster and Visiting University Professor Samira Ahmed as she details her career to date, highlighting her major achievements and key successes.

12.45pm – 1.45pm Lunch – Enjoy a delicious array of fresh Indian food whilst you network and take the opportunity to discuss the mornings events with your fellow attendees.

1.45pm – 2.30pm Youth Panel – Opportunity to hear from the Young Combined Authority and the Armed Forces about the issues facing future leaders of our region.

2.30pm – 3.30pm Key Note Speaker: Debbie Jevans CBE. – Senior Independent Non- Executive Director of the English Football League and the Wimbledon Tennis Championship and Trustee of the Invictus Games Foundation, Debbie Jevons CBE will be walking us though her career as one of the leading figures in sports management.

3.30pm – 4.00pm End of Event

As a reminder, the full day runs from 9.30am to 4.00pm but the tickets divide the day into 3 parts. We would be delighted if you could join us for the whole day, but appreciate this may not be possible, so you are welcome to book tickets for different parts of the day. Attendance is open to women and men for all or any part of the day. Attendance at the event is free of charge.

Event details:

Date & Time: Wed, 4 March 2020 – 09:30 – 16:00

Location: The Custard Factory, 521 Gibb Street, Birmingham, B9 4AA