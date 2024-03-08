Why supporting women’s health can inspire inclusion

By Siobhan Moynihan, Chief Finance Officer, Bupa Global & UK

The conversation around women’s health in the workplace has moved forward tremendously in recent years, as a result of high-profile campaigns and more awareness of women’s health.

This International Women’s Day, we want to highlight how supporting women’s health can inspire inclusion, and most importantly, retain valuable talent in the workplace for longer.

While organisations are becoming more aware of the support women need, the latest research from the Bupa Wellbeing Index found that more than a million women still keep period-related sick days a secret each year because they feel unable to tell their boss the true reason for their absence.

In addition, research shows that two-thirds of women who experience menopausal symptoms are still negatively impacted by these symptoms at work. In fact, almost 900,000 have quit their job as they were struggling to manage symptoms. This is a huge loss of talent and experience in the workplace.

Looking at these findings, we want to make a difference. At Bupa, our pledge is to create a place where conversations around women’s health are encouraged and normalised without fear of judgment or embarrassment. So here are some of my top tips on how to create a workplace culture where everyone thrives:

Do create supportive environments: These might be forums or informal groups where people can share their experiences. At Bupa, we hold regular sessions to talk about menopause and periods. Those joining range from frontline teams to senior directors. Sharing our stories has been hugely powerful and has helped us to create an environment where everyone can feel comfortable speaking about what they’re experiencing.

Do provide access to services: it’s essential that organisations are providing access to services which can support with all symptoms. Services can be hard to access so having them offered through work can make so much difference. Whether this is private GP services, nurse-led phone lines to offer 24/7 support or employee assistance programmes (EAPs) to help with the mental health impacts of menopause or heavy and painful periods. We’ve just introduced the Bupa Period Plan free to all our colleagues and they also have access to the Menopause Plan which has been hugely beneficial to those who have used it. Having support and access to treatment means that employees are able to stay well, at work and improves productivity.

Do offer training around women’s health: Make sure all managers have had training in menopause, periods, fertility and other aspects of women’s health and how to support their employees, and ensure everyone understands your company policies.

Do give people the opportunity to speak confidentially: With such a huge variety of symptoms, some of which can be embarrassing to talk about, having someone impartial and discreet to talk to can really help people open up.

Do publicise your support: ensure your people know about what you offer in terms of supporting colleagues with women’s health and how they can access this.

Don’t think there’s a one-size-fits-all approach to women’s health: Everyone has a different experience of menopause and periods, and their symptoms and severity will differ from person to person.

Don’t let people feel alone: Going through menopause or suffering from heavy and painful periods can be really lonely, which some people struggle to open up about. Symptoms can range from anxiety and depression to migraines and urinary symptoms, so it’s no surprise that many find it difficult to discuss their symptoms. Helping to create a culture where people feel they can be open is incredibly important, and it helps to know that others are going through the same experience.

It’s so important that we take steps to not only provide support for women to access the healthcare that they need but to create an open culture where they feel comfortable speaking about their experiences and being able to be honest when they are struggling. In doing so, we level the playing field for all people to thrive and feel included at work, at home and in society.

About the author

Siobhan re-joined Bupa in February 2022 as CFO of Bupa Global & UK, having previously been Finance Director of Bupa‘s UK Insurance business. Prior to that, Siobhan was Finance Director at Resolution Life Group a global life insurance group. Earlier in her career Siobhan was Chief Internal Auditor of Coventry Building Society, CFO of London Capital Group plc a listed CFD and spread betting business, and was a Director with Deloitte.