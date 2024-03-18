Inspirational Woman: Harriet Griffin | COO at Kingswood Group

Harriet joined Kingswood Group as COO from Charles Stanley where she held the role of COO of their Private Client Investment Management business and brings considerable experience in investment operations management, process and control. Harriet is a graduate of the University of Bath, a Chartered Member of the CISI and holds an MBA from Cranfield University.

What does International Women’s Day mean to you?

International Women’s Day holds significance for me as a time for reflection and celebration. It’s a moment to recognise the achievements, struggles, and contributions of women throughout history and in our contemporary world.

It’s not just about acknowledging the progress we’ve made but also about highlighting the ongoing work needed to achieve gender equality. It’s a reminder of the importance of empowering and supporting each other as we continue to break barriers and strive for a more equitable future.

Where do you see yourself in ten years?

In ten years, I see myself doing something I really enjoy and that gives me a sense of purpose. One of my goals in life is to always keep challenging myself by trying new things and stepping out of my comfort zone. So, wherever I am in 10 years, I really hope to be challenging myself and doing something I might not feel 100% comfortable with.

What advice do you have for women starting out in their careers?

I recently read a book called “The Hundred-Year Life,” and it made me realise that it’s okay to change or pivot within your career path. One of the key takeaways from the book is that you shouldn’t feel like you have to follow a straight line. Always be open to new opportunities and be willing to try different things – that would be my advice to all the women that are starting out in their careers – irrespective of industry.

Do you have one highlight of your career?

One of the best moments in my career was being interviewed for my role at Kingswood whilst I was eight months pregnant. It showed me that people should be recognised for their skills and abilities, no matter what stage of life they’re in.

What are three key things you think are important to succeed as a woman in business?

For me, to succeed in business as a woman, my top three takeaways would be:

Keep learning new things

Be flexible and able to adapt to changes as they’re presented to you

Build a strong network of people who can support and guide you to make the best decisions

What made you want to get into Financial Services?

I started my career at the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments, where I was able to gain exposure to all aspects of the financial industry from retail to wholesale. By being exposed to so many areas of this industry early on, it really helped me figure out which part of financial services I enjoyed and thrived in the most. I then worked at Charles Stanley where I held various roles, before joining the Kingswood Group in 2020.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to a female looking to get into financial services?

If you’re thinking about a career in financial services, or know someone who is, I would encourage you to do your research. The industry is huge and has many different areas. Knowing about each and every team and their purpose will help you make smart choices about where you want to go with your career. Good luck to those starting out!