IWD Beyond a day | Embracing your worth every moment





International Women’s Day is a beacon of equality, celebrating the achievements and progress women have made across the globe.

It’s a day that highlights the importance of women in society, advocating for gender equality and recognising the hurdles women have overcome.

The essence of knowing your worth transcends far beyond just a single day. It’s about realising and affirming your value every day of the year.

Self-appreciation – The cornerstone of empowerment

Knowing your worth is the foundation of your empowerment. It’s understanding that your value doesn’t fluctuate based on external validation, societal standards or the roles you play in the lives of others. You are invaluable because of your unique experiences, thoughts and contributions to the world. Self-appreciation means acknowledging your strengths and embracing your vulnerabilities, understanding that both are integral parts of your identity.

Breaking free from the shackles of comparison

In an era dominated by social media, it’s easy to fall into the trap of comparing your journey to someone else’s highlight reel. Remember, comparison is the thief of joy. Your worth is not measured by someone else’s achievements, possessions or appearance. It’s measured by your resilience, your kindness and the love you share. Celebrate your individuality and your path, knowing it’s uniquely yours and incomparably valuable.

Continuous growth: A lifelong journey

Knowing your worth also means recognising your growth potential. It’s about setting boundaries, demanding respect and not settling for less than you deserve. But it’s also about being open to learning, evolving and stepping out of your comfort zone. Embrace every opportunity for personal development and view challenges as stepping stones rather than obstacles. Your journey towards self-improvement is a testament to your worth.

Supporting others: Elevating collective worth

Understanding your worth is pivotal, but so is recognising the value of those around you. Empowerment is contagious; by uplifting others, we reinforce our worth. Advocate for those whose voices are unheard, support the dreams and ambitions of fellow women and celebrate their successes as if they were your own. In fostering a community of support and respect, we all rise together.

Every day is Women’s Day

International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the incredible capabilities and achievements of women. Yet, the true measure of knowing your worth lies in celebrating and advocating for yourself and others every single day. Your worth is inherent, immeasurable and irreplaceable. Let this knowledge be your guiding light, illuminating your path to empowerment, growth, and unconditional self-love.

Your worth is not defined by a calendar. It’s lived every moment, with every breath you take. Here’s to recognising, embracing, and celebrating our worth today, tomorrow and every day thereafter.