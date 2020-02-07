05/03/20: From Bias to Thriving: Women, Leadership and Better Wellbeing | GW4W

Celebrating International Women’s Day: From Bias to Thriving: Women, Leadership and Better Wellbeing

True change starts with genuine and intentional collaboration. That’s why we are inviting company leaders, advocates for women, and students to lend your voice and experiences to a conference dedicated to raising the bar for women’s mental wellness, promoting equity at work, and eliminating the gender-wage gap in London on International Women’s Day.

Join GW4W and our distinquished guests, speakers, partners and allies to gain greater resilience for you and your organisation. Our strength is bringing together unconnected segments to accelerate positive change for women through our data, network and alliances.

We’ve carefully curated a group of cross disciplinary voices that include top business leaders, academics, and research-based experts who don’t just “talk” about wellbeing and gender equity but will bring actionable solutions to help female leaders thrive. Our speakers include Dr. Dale Atkins, Chetan Bagga, Dr. Verity Brown, Daniel Hajjar, Tangy Morgan, Oana Neumayer, Leo Nicholas, Dr. Susan Nicholson, and Asif Sadiq.

Why is this conversation important?

Less than 6% of all health research funding goes specifically to women’s health. Proceeds from this event will be used for much needed health research and development of more strategic solutions to address this gap and to deliver resources to business and community leaders. Sponsoring partners will be listed as contributors. Our research partner is SHINE, The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

World Health Organisation – Mental Health/Wellbeing and the Gender Gap

Gender is a critical determinant of mental health and mental illness. The morbidity associated with mental illness has received substantially more attention than the gender specific determinants and mechanisms that promote and protect mental health and foster resilience to stress and adversity.

Gender determines the differential power and control men and women have over the socioeconomic determinants of their mental health and lives, their social position, status and treatment in society and their susceptibility and exposure to specific mental health risks.

Depression is not only the most common women’s mental health problem but may be more persistent in women than men. More research is needed to better understand why.

Agenda:

17:00 – 17:30 – Registration & Networking

17:30 – 20:30 – Formal Programme

20:30 – 21:00 – Celebration & Continued Networking

Event details:

Date and Time: Thu, March 5, 2020, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: The Willis Building, 51 Lime Street, London, EC3M 7DQ