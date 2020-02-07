06/03/2020: International Women’s Day networking breakfast | Time & Leisure Magazine

Join us to celebrate International Women’s Day at our networking breakfast on 6th March.

Come and meet other local women in business from South-west London and Surrey. Enjoy some top networking event for women in business, female entrepreneurs and career-led women in a supportive and nourishing environment.

Our fabulous guest speaker for the morning is Esther Stanhope, author of Goodbye Glossophobia – banish the fear of public speaking. She’ll be sharing her top tips from her fabulous new book which is a must-read for anyone who hates public speaking or wants to be a great public speaker. She has tonnes of tips: tantalising, talented, tricksy, triumphant, teasers, tongue-in-cheek and tenacious.

Confidence is a key issue for many women in business. Women often experience imposter syndrome, avoid public speaking and shy away from social media. Esther has mentored many successful women. Her book will help you learn how to speak up and get that promotion. Most of all we love her because she totally understands why women struggle with confidence and speaking in public. She was once that person who didn’t want to ask a question at a conference or present to her team. So she understands all those fearful feelings and most importantly how to overcome them.

“Many women avoid it and point blank refuse to put themselves through the ordeal of public (speaking) humiliation.”

Esther Stanhope

If your fear of public speaking is holding you back achieve your goals, join us to celebrate, have fun and learn some great tips about how to overcome them.

With Esther’s sassy #eyesandteeth slogan she will entertain and get us workshopping to build our public speaking confidence. Join our networking breakfast and give your career and business a boost. So that next time you’re in a position to address a group of people.

Time & Leisure is committed to supporting women in business. Our networking event is being held at San Lorenzo, Wimbledon in partnership with Merton Chamber of Commerce. You’ll have the opportunity to meet the teams and find out about the benefits of joining your local Chamber of Commerce. A continental breakfast including pastries and coffees and teas will be provided.

Event details

Date and Time: Fri, 6 March 2020 – 08:30 – 10:00

Location: San Lorenzo, 38 Wimbledon Hill Rd, Wimbledon, London, SW19 7PA