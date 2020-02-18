09/03/2020: SheSays Brighton – International Women’s Day

Welcome to a massive SheSays evening of inspiring talks and networking with four fantastic speakers. Come and celebrate their successes, hear about their challenges and learn creative solutions on International Women’s Day 2020.

We’re honoured to hear from Bethanie Mardon, who began her career in PR and journalism at the Boots press office. She later ran her own award-winning PR agency and publishing her book: The Modern Girl’s Guide to Fabulousness. After a decade of consulting, launching global brands in fashion and beauty, Beth is now Marketing Director at Brighton agency RocketMill. @BethanieLunn

We’re very excited to hear from Myra Appannah, the immersive tech and virtual reality specialist and director of BRiGHTBLACK. Myra runs workshops all over the world, on this new technology and its impact. She is also an amazing skateboarder. @myraappannah

A very warm welcome to senior digital strategist Catherine McPherson. Having had a glittering career with London agencies such as Grey and Razorfish, Catherine is now an expert freelance strategy director with Havas, Iris and VCCP. She also lectures on advertising at University of Arts London. @cathinlondon

And we are honoured to hear from equality & diversity expert Sarah Pickthall. With 25 years experience across arts, culture, creative media and education, Sarah is known for galvanising inclusive best practice globally. She has received international recognition for her leadership expertise and is now studying for an MSc with a focus on Disabled and Deaf leadership. @SarahPickthall

See you there

Love from Rifa and the SheSays Brighton team

This event is part of Spring Forward Festival and open to all backgrounds, ages and genders. Trans and non-binary people are very welcome at all our events. And men.

Event details:

Date and Time: Mon, 9 March 2020, 18:00 – 20:30

Location: Brighton Girls School, Montpelier Road, Brighton, BN1 3AT