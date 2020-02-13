11/03/2020: International Women’s Day 2020 | Ipsos MORI

We are delighted to invite you to Global Institute for Women’s Leadership and Ipsos MORI event on Wednesday 11 March for an event to mark International Women’s Day.

We’ll present findings from a new global survey looking at women and men’s experiences of the world of work, followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Do men feel confident to call out other men on sexism at work? Do women and men differ when it comes to what they see as acceptable workplace behaviour? And are women’s careers more likely to suffer than men’s if they can’t or don’t want to attend networking and social events? We’ll have data-driven answers to these questions and more.

Panel:

Julia Gillard, the first and only woman to have served as Prime Minister of Australia, and Chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership

Kelly Beaver, Managing Director of Ipsos MORI’s Social Research Institute

Professor Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, author of Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders? (And How to Fix It)