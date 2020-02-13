0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
13/02/2020

11/03/2020: International Women’s Day 2020 | Ipsos MORI

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 11/03/2020: International Women’s Day 2020 | Ipsos MORI

Ipsos MORIWe are delighted to invite you to Global Institute for Women’s Leadership and Ipsos MORI event on Wednesday 11 March for an event to mark International Women’s Day.

We’ll present findings from a new global survey looking at women and men’s experiences of the world of work, followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Do men feel confident to call out other men on sexism at work? Do women and men differ when it comes to what they see as acceptable workplace behaviour? And are women’s careers more likely to suffer than men’s if they can’t or don’t want to attend networking and social events? We’ll have data-driven answers to these questions and more.

Panel:

Julia Gillard, the first and only woman to have served as Prime Minister of Australia, and Chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership

Kelly Beaver, Managing Director of Ipsos MORI’s Social Research Institute

Professor Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, author of Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders? (And How to Fix It)

BOOK NOW

Related Posts

West Midlands Women's Voice IWD event featured
12/02/2020

04/03/2020: Celebrate the Roaring West Midlands for International Women’s Day | West Midlands Women’s Voice

10/02/2020

07/03/20: Breaking the Glass Ceiling | N.C Productions and Management

07/02/2020

06/03/20: International Women’s Day Breakfast – Speak Up, Stand Up! | Zonta Club of London

From Bias to Thriving- Women, Leadership and Better Wellbeing IWD featured
07/02/2020

05/03/20: From Bias to Thriving: Women, Leadership and Better Wellbeing | GW4W

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X