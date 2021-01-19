29/01/21: Rising Stars: Awards Nominations Tips and Tricks with Vanessa Vallely OBE

Have you ever looked at WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star awards and thought about entering? Have you ever seen the winners announced and thought, next year I am going to enter those awards!

Well before you pen your nomination, you might want to join us behind the scenes for this awards nomination tips and tricks, session with founder and serial awards judge, Vanessa Vallely OBE.

During this session Vanessa will explain:-

Why awards can help raise your profile and give you a platform to do more

Why Rising Stars are different to other awards

Top tips for constructing a powerful, concise and impactful nomination

Insights in to what a judge looks for when they are reading awards nominations

Why you should pay it forward and nominate others

The beauty of self-nominations

Open Q&A

