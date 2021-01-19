0
19/01/2021
29/01/21: Rising Stars: Awards Nominations Tips and Tricks with Vanessa Vallely OBE

Rising Stars 2021, Tips & Tricks event

Have you ever looked at WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star awards and thought about entering?  Have you ever seen the winners announced and thought, next year I am going to enter those awards! 

Well before you pen your nomination, you might want to join us behind the scenes for this awards nomination tips and tricks, session with founder and serial awards judge, Vanessa Vallely OBE.

During this session Vanessa will explain:-

  • Why awards can help raise your profile and give you a platform to do more
  • Why Rising Stars are different to other awards
  • Top tips for constructing a powerful, concise and impactful nomination
  • Insights in to what a judge looks for when they are reading awards nominations
  • Why you should pay it forward and nominate others
  • The beauty of self-nominations
  • Open Q&A

REGISTER HERE

