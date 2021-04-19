Are you an EA, PA or secretarial professional? Help reshape your professional development by taking EPAA’s Time to Train survey

EPAA, in partnership with specialist recruiter, Lily Shippen, are once again launching their Time to Train campaign and research.

The Time to Train campaign is back to take a look and benchmark the data from 2017, in addition to ensuring that you are getting the right learning and development going forward. Thus enabling you to keep up to date with the latest skills and be visible in a competitive job market – should the need arise.

EPAA and Lily Shippen are calling for all those in the secretarial, business and executive support profession to complete their Time to Train survey.

A lot has changed in this time for both the profession and what employers need in terms of an all encompassing support service.

EPAA’s last survey results went to thousands of support professionals and UK employers, and ultimately they helped to reshape the training market in the UK.

EPAA was founded in 2016 to bring together a range of business support professionals and support them through a period of industry upheaval and transition, EPAA has now become the go-to organisation for EA/PA professionals in a diverse range of roles, all of whom provide invaluable support essential to the day-to-day running of any and every successful business.

Lily Shippen is on a mission to change the perception of the secretarial, business and executive support profession. Far more than “just a job”, the team at Lily Shippen are dedicated to championing the vocation as a career in its own right and are in line with EPAA’s own ethos as a national body!

This survey will close for completion on Friday 14th May 2021. The results will be delivered via a report published in June. Please note this survey is for UK participants only – Channel Islands and Isle of Man are included

Once you’ve completed the survey, enter your details at the end, as part of our prize draw and be in with a chance of winning one of the following:

Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker with GPS

Bettys Luxury Gift Box delivered

Hari Ghotra Family Pack delivered

Stein’s at Home £50 digital gift voucher

All personal details entered for the draw are kept confidential and are not shared as part of the final report. Winners will be chosen at random and notified by email when the survey closes.