Being the red panda in Disney’s Turning Red | Wincie Wong

It was a wonderful trip down memory lane.

And then the twittersphere exploded with backlash when Sean O’Connell, managing director at Cinemablend, wrote a now-deleted tweet “By rooting Turning Red very specifically in the Asian community of Toronto, the film legitimately feels like it was made for [director] Domee Shi’s friends and immediate family members. Which is fine–but also a tad limiting in its scope. Some Pixar films are made for a universal audience. The target audience for this one feels very specific, and very narrow. If you are in it, this might work well for you. I am not in it. This was exhausting.”

I won’t get into it too much but there was loads of outrage calling him a racist but also many others defending his point of view that if he couldn’t relate, well…he couldn’t relate. There shouldn’t be anything wrong with feeling that way? And let’s not even start with how reaching puberty and starting menstruation is apparently an “exhausting” topic.

It touched a nerve.

I realised that I was the fluffy red panda in corporate life.

I bounced into the UK working at RBS, a very old traditional British bank about 13 years ago. Although I sat in board rooms with many execs (primarily middle aged white males – a large percentage Oxbridge educated), I was constantly given feedback about how I was too direct or too loud or too much which basically came down to – Too In Your Face American. I was different. I was a woman of colour who grew up in a non English speaking household in the difficult streets of New York (before it became Disneyland) and had to push hard to rise in a cutthroat world of finance and investment management. I thought very much that the O’Connells in the boardrooms around me must have thought of me as “very exhausting” too.

So with that feedback, I reigned my natural self in. Like Mei Lee, I tried to hide my inner panda when I went to work. To calm myself and try harder to be more British. But I failed miserably. Every so often some fluffy ears or a tail would pop out. So I decided, “You know what? Forget it. I’m big, I’m fluffy, and I’m darned cute. I can’t help it if I fill the room. I’m me.” I threw caution to the wind, went full panda and chased my dreams.