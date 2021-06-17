Can you help The Confidence Community understand the impact COVID-19 has had on women’s careers & confidence?

Can you help The Confidence Community to understand the full impact COVID-19 has had on women’s careers and their confidence?

It has been reported that the past year has affected women’s careers in ways we couldn’t imagine, through being furloughed, juggling homeschooling, being made redundant and deciding to leave their careers.

The impact of confidence is mentioned more and more and The Confidence Community, together with their partners, Hackajob, want to better understand the impact the COVID19 pandemic has had on women’s careers and confidence as a whole.

If you can help, please take a moment to complete the survey, the results of which will be published in a special report.

The survey is anonymous but if you’d like to receive a copy of the report just fill in your email address.

About The Confidence Collective and The Confidence Community

Manchester-based Beckie Taylor, CEO of Tech Returners an organisation focused on career empowerment has launched a new venture with a spotlight on women and confidence.

The Confidence Collective is a four part programme designed to develop and empower women to embrace natural strengths to enable effective communication, build confidence and resilience, manage imposter syndrome, develop leadership skills and processes to build effective teams and partnerships all as part of a unique journey towards confidence and success.

The programme which led by Beckie Taylor, a People and HR expert provides practical advice and activities and a range of free resources and is available to individuals and businesses in both Manchester and London and will kick off in March 2021.

The programme forms part of a wider confidence mission for Taylor who is creating online platform The Confidence Community, a home for free resources and advice and in her own words will be “ a community shaped by a community, we don’t just want to be another unread notification in a sea of content and there are plenty of fantastic resources already out there who do excellent work, so we’ll be building our community with the help of the people within it and taking their guidance on what is important’

