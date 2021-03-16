Celebrate IWD by furthering your education with Oxford Said | Unique Discounts

Oxford Said are endeavouring to challenge the disproportionate socioeconomic inequalities impacting women alongside challenging gender inequity.

To contribute to the IWD celebrations, Oxford Said Business School offering special discounts to members of their partner organisations on a selection of open programmes.

A programme to enable visionary leaders to take a proactive stance and take time to get out ahead of some of the disruptive forces affecting markets and industries. With the right mindset and approach, disruption can be a real opportunity. Over the course of six weeks you will join a cohort of senior executives to discover, discuss and reflect on the forces of change and disruption within organisations, industries and the world. Supported by the faculty and your peers, you will turn these into new and unique opportunities for driving business growth and creating value for today’s and tomorrow’s customers.

Virtual – 2 x 2 hours live sessions per week

17 May – 25 June 2021

Fee (discount applied) = £6,375 | use the code IWD-SBS/virtual21 *

A transformational leadership and general management programme for experienced senior leaders. You will discover and discuss the challenges facing business in the 21st century – from climate change and inequality to cybersecurity, AI, and the future of work. And you will explore specific responses and a long-term transformation that will allow you to turn today’s and tomorrow’s challenges into powerful opportunities. The hybrid programme enables you to learn over a longer period of time, and to think about how you implement your learnings in real time. You will then have the opportunity to deliver a major project in your place of work, based on what you have learnt, before you come to Oxford for the on campus module.

Hybrid : Virtual (8.5 weeks) + on-campus (1 week) Virtual module: 11 May – 6 July 2021 On campus module: 29 October – 6 November 2021

Fee (discount applied) = £15,725 | use the code IWD-SBS/virtual21*

A programme designed to prepare leaders as you navigate an increasingly complex and uncertain business environment. You will make vital practical connections between your personal leadership style and the organisational challenges you face as a senior manager. The programme will help you develop heightened self-awareness and enhance your impact with leadership strategies, and deliver practical techniques and frameworks.

Virtual – 2 weeks – 4 half days per week

18 May 2021

Fee (discount applied) = £5,295 |use the code IWD-SBS/virtual21 *

The learning has been designed to better equip current leaders to navigate the many challenges and gender biases within the workplace, and develop the critical skills of aspiring leaders seeking to lead, influence, and mentor. Examine your role as a leader as you gain skills to facilitate self-acceptance and self-development by acknowledging your own agency. Aided by tools and resources for self-management, you’ll learn to effectively navigate negotiation scenarios using your strengths and influence.

Online – 6 weeks

6 weeks 16 th March 2021

March 2021 Fee (discount applied) = £1,900 – | use the code OXFWMLIWD170321**



*Virtual offer ends on March 31st 2021

**Online offer ends on March 22nd

If you’re interested in any of the above, please contact Oxford Said here

