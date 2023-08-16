Don’t let the menopause spoil your summer

Dealing with menopause during the summer months can present some unique challenges, as the hot weather and increased temperatures can exacerbate symptoms that are already associated with this life stage.

The combination of hormonal changes and soaring temperatures can lead to discomfort and exacerbate common menopausal symptoms. In this guide, we will explore effective strategies and practical tips for managing the impact of menopause in the heat. From staying hydrated and dressing appropriately to incorporating cooling techniques and prioritising self-care, we’ll provide you with valuable insights to help you maintain your well-being and comfort as you embrace this phase of life, even when the temperature rises.

Here are some tips to help you manage menopause symptoms effectively during the summer:

Stay hydrated.

Hot weather can lead to increased sweating and fluid loss, which can make symptoms like hot flashes even more uncomfortable. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Herbal teas and water-rich fruits like watermelon can also help keep you hydrated.

Dress in layers.

Wear lightweight, breathable clothing that can be easily layered. This way, you can remove layers when you’re feeling warm and add them back when you’re feeling chilly due to fluctuations in body temperature.

Cooling strategies.

Use cooling products, such as fans, cooling pads, or cooling towels, to help regulate your body temperature and manage hot flashes.

Avoid trigger foods.

Certain foods and drinks, such as caffeine, alcohol and spicy foods, can trigger hot flashes and night sweats. Try to limit your intake of these items, especially during the warmer months.

Exercise wisely.

Regular physical activity can help manage menopause symptoms but opt for cooler parts of the day (early morning or late evening) to engage in outdoor activities. Swimming is an excellent low-impact exercise that can help you stay active and cool. It’s also a great all-body exercise.

Stay cool at night.

Use lightweight, breathable bedding and sleepwear to help manage night sweats. Consider using moisture-wicking sheets and pyjamas to keep you comfortable during sleep.

Manage stress.

Stress can exacerbate menopause symptoms, so practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation or yoga to help reduce stress levels.

Healthy diet.

Focus on a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Certain foods, like soy and flaxseed, contain natural compounds that may help alleviate menopause symptoms.

Sun protection.

If you’re spending time outdoors, make sure to apply sunscreen, wear a wide-brimmed hat and protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

Consult your healthcare service.

If you’re struggling with severe menopause symptoms that are interfering with your quality of life, consider discussing treatment options with your local healthcare service. Hormone therapy, medications and other interventions may be considered based on your individual needs and medical history.

As you navigate the journey of menopause during the summer months, remember that your wellbeing is a priority. It’s important to listen to your body and adjust your strategies accordingly to manage your symptoms effectively during the summer months. By implementing these strategies, you can empower yourself to enjoy the summer season while effectively managing the challenges that come with it. Embrace the power of staying hydrated, dressing in light and breathable fabrics and exploring cooling techniques to find what works best for you. As the sun shines and temperatures rise, let these practices be a testament to your resilience and ability to thrive, even during hormonal changes. With a mindful approach to self-care and a positive outlook, you can make the most of your summer while gracefully embracing the transformative phase of menopause. If you have specific concerns or questions about managing menopause, be sure to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised guidance or a menopause support group.

Further, help and support on menopause can be found below.

