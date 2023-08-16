A-Level results day can be an exciting and nerve-wracking time for both parents and students.

Being a parent on A-level results day is a culmination of emotions. A blend of pride, anticipation and a touch of nostalgia. As you watch your child step onto the cusp of their academic achievements, you feel a mixture of excitement and bittersweet reflection. The journey has been a shared one and now, on this day of pivotal outcomes, you stand by their side, a pillar of support, ready to celebrate their accomplishments and offer guidance for the paths that lie ahead.

Here’s a comprehensive parents guide to A-level results day to help navigate this important day and provide the support your child needs:

Before results day:

Stay informed: Familiarise yourself with the process and key dates. Make sure you know when results will be released and how your child will receive them (online, by email, or in person).

Discuss expectations: Have an open and honest conversation with your child about their expectations and plans. Discuss possible scenarios based on different outcomes.

Plan: Research universities, courses and apprenticeship programs that your child is interested in and note their entry requirements. This will help you prepare for the next steps.

Stay positive: Remind your child that results aren’t the only measure of success. Offer reassurance and support, regardless of the outcome.

On A-level results day:

Create a positive environment: Start the day with a positive and relaxed atmosphere. Prepare a favourite breakfast, offer words of encouragement and assure your child that you’re proud of their efforts.

Check results: Help your child access their results online or go with them to school if the results are being handed out in person.

Celebrate achievements: Celebrate any successes and accomplishments, regardless of the outcome. Remember that effort and hard work are valuable no matter the results.

Stay calm: If the results are not as expected, remain calm and supportive. Reassure your child that there are alternative pathways and options available.

After Receiving Results:

Review results: Sit down with your child and review their results. Understand which subjects they performed well in and which ones may need improvement.

Discuss options: If your child’s results align with their desired university or career path, start the process of accepting offers or preparing for interviews. If not, discuss alternative options like clearing, gap year, employment or retaking exams.

Seek guidance: Encourage your child to reach out to teachers, school counsellors or career advisors for guidance on the next steps. They can provide valuable insights and advice.

Stay positive: Emphasise that setbacks are a part of life and can lead to growth and learning. Help your child focus on the future and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore alternatives: Research apprenticeships, courses or other educational opportunities that may be suitable based on your child’s interests and strengths.

Throughout the process:

Communication: Maintain open lines of communication with your child. Listen to their concerns, fears and aspirations. Be a supportive sounding board.

Encourage independence: While offering guidance, also encourage your child to take ownership of their decisions and actions. This will help them develop important life skills.

Manage stress: A-Level results can be stressful for both you and your child. Encourage healthy coping strategies such as exercise, hobbies and spending time with friends.

Be patient: The journey after A-Level results can be unpredictable. Be patient as your child explores options and makes decisions about their future.

A-Level results are just one step on your child’s educational journey. Your support, understanding and encouragement will make a significant difference during this crucial time.

