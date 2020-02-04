Emeli Sandé and RAYE among stars set to join CARE International’s #March4Women event

This International Women’s Day, singers Emeli Sandé and RAYE will be performing at CARE International’s #March4Women rally, among many other award-winning musicians.

#March4Women is a global solidarity movement which is taking place in around 50 countries, to shine a spotlight on the women on the front lines of the current climate crisis.

The stars will perform as part of a musical line-up, composed by the famous David Arnold, alongside vocal group Urban Voices Collective and world’s best-selling quartet, Bond. This year, the rally will be taking place on Sunday 8th March in the Royal Festival Hall.

It will be hosted by WOW Foundation’s 10th anniversary WOW Festival, followed by a mass march in Whitehall Place and a closing rally in Parliament Square. WOW Festival celebrates females and aims to raise awareness globally of the issues they face day-to-day. This year, #March4Women will be demanding that women and girls become a central part of the response to the climate emergency ahead of the Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in November this year.

Speaking about the event, Emeli Sande said: “Music is a powerful way to bring people together and inspire thought, action and change. Much of my music has solidarity at its heart, and that’s what #March4Women is all about. The climate crisis affects every single one of us on our shared planet, but the poorest are enduring the worst of it – with women and girls disproportionately affected as they so often are when disasters strike. It’s time we step up and demand a fairer world. We’re way past the point where delaying is an option. We’ll march shoulder to shoulder with women around the world to demand gender justice and climate justice – I would urge everyone to join us.”

Singer RAYE has also commented, saying: “As a singer, it’s a joy to turn your talent towards a cause that’s vitally important and close to your heart. I’ve always been a proud feminist and I think it’s clear that climate change is the biggest challenge facing humanity – it is heart-breaking to know that the most devastating effects of the climate crisis are weighing most heavily on women and girls. I’ll be singing from the bottom of my heart at #March4Women – a wonderful, inclusive event where everybody is welcome.”

The event will involve many other inspirational people, such as equality campaigner Helen Pankhurst, Bianca Jagger, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and poet Nikita Gill as well as climate experts and youth activists, all of whom will be giving powerful speeches to shine a light on the climate crisis.

Ahead of COP 26, #March4Women will call on all governments to make climate & gender justice happen with 4 key demands:

A rapid shift to net zero emissions, to limit global heating to 1.5°C Women and youth to be front and centre of national climate plans More funding for climate responses around the world Specific funding for women’s groups, feminist organisations and local women leaders

Bianca Jagger, President of Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation, says: “We cannot face down the disasters unfolding across our world with half the population left on the sidelines. Women and girls must have a seat at the decision-making table. We cannot achieve climate justice without gender justice. We desperately need both. That’s why I will #March4Women this International Women’s Day.”

Find out more about the #March4Women event here.