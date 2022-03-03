Equality: How Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is empowering multicultural colleagues

Article provided by Rizwana Ahmed, Senior People & Culture Business Partner – Inclusion, Diversity & Equity GB at CCEP

Coca-Cola has long been associated with tolerance and cultural diversity – perhaps most famously with the iconic “hilltop” advert, first aired 50 years ago.

Yet, at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola globally, we recognised several years ago that we needed to do more to create an inclusive and equitable workplace where Everyone’s Welcome.

A key element of that journey has been recognising that simply aiming to create equality in the workplace fails to take into account that not everyone starts in the same place and some people face barriers that others do not. Instead of trying to treat everyone the same, we instead need to create equity.

This was the aim of the Equity Programme, which was launched in GB in 2019 and I both led and participated in. It was the start of a journey which I hope can inspire and assist other organisations to follow our lead.

Listening and learning

We understood that to create positive change we first had to listen to our multicultural colleagues to fully understand the barriers they face in their daily lives and, from that, create a programme which would help break down those obstacles.

We started by hosting small group sessions with multicultural employees from across CCEP, which highlighted some common themes, including a lack of belief in opportunities for multicultural staff and the sense of a lack of multicultural representation in management.

This was the genesis of the Equity Programme.

As the name suggests, at its heart it’s designed to give our multicultural colleagues a sense of ownership and belonging – a feeling that they are valued and can be themselves.

The initial pilot brought together twenty-five colleagues from underrepresented ethnic groups across the business and their managers to learn, listen and create opportunities that empower staff from all backgrounds to thrive.

Communicating and collaborating

The six-week programme has two main parts.

Learning is key and the programme includes structured modules focused on the challenges faced by people from multicultural backgrounds.

All people managers receive inclusion training to really help them understand their colleagues’ lived experiences, including the biases, stereotypes and microaggressions they suffer.

Multicultural team members then progress through a programme of virtual learning with their managers, working in partnership to collaboratively build solutions for equitable change.

At the end, each multicultural team member leaves with a bespoke career development plan designed to help them achieve their full potential, as well as a manager who understands their ambitions, recognises the challenges they face, and has their back.

It’s important to have these actionable, measurable objectives and accountability to prove that an organisation is sincere in its desire to change and show participants that it is worth getting involved.