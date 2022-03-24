Madeleine Albright, first female US Secretary of State, sadly dies at 84

Born in Czechoslovakia, Madeleine’s family emigrated to the US in 1948, where Madeleine would eventually become the first female Secretary of State and in her later years, a feminist icon and author.

The mother of three served under President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001, where she influenced American foreign policy in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Middle East. She called for the expansion of NATO, and pushed for it to intervene in the Balkans to stop genocide and ethnic cleansing. She sought to reduce the spread of nuclear weapons, and championed human rights and democracy across the globe.

Paying tribute to her in a statement, former President Bill Clinton said, “Hillary and I are profoundly saddened by the passing of Madeleine Albright.”

“She was one of the finest Secretaries of State, an outstanding UN Ambassador, a brilliant professor, and an extraordinary human being.”

“Few leaders have been so perfectly suited for the times in which they served.”

“As a child in war-torn Europe, Madeleine and her family were twice forced to flee their home.”

“When the end of the Cold War ushered in a new era of global interdependence, she became America’s voice at the UN, then took the helm at the State Department, where she was a passionate force for freedom, democracy, and human rights.”

“Madeleine’s passing is an immense loss to the world in a time when we need the lessons of her life the most, but we know her legacy will live on through all the students she taught so well at Georgetown.”