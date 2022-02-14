How to bring love into your leadership 

‘Love’ and the ability to be ‘loving’ are broad terms, so let me define what I mean here in the context of leadership.

The word ‘love’ is generally a term of affection used with those we know well rather than those we do not. In ancient Greece there were four words for love: storge for familial love and affection; philia for love in nonsexual friendship; eros for sexual love and attraction; and finally agape was the word used for pure, unconditional love.

It is the agape type of love that makes us better political or business leaders. It is a great shame today that people rarely talk about love for others without there being sexual connotations of some kind: it is high time to redeem the word ‘love’ and to be able to describe ourselves as loving leaders without any sexual innuendos. Over the last few years, I have started using the word love when speaking to other business leaders without any embarrassment.

Let’s consider how we bring love into our leadership within our business or organisation. To talk about love in a work context only a few years ago would probably have resulted in comments about us being hippies or that we had lost it and had gone ‘all new age’. It would have certainly also made the HR department a little nervous. Thank God we seem to have moved on, as I believe it is important to be able to love the people we lead. In the modern world, the workplace is the most important community in many people’s lives. Leaders are the modern equivalent to village elders from the pre-industrial era. Many think that loneliness will become an even greater scourge as we move through the 21st century – and being loved within the workplace will become even more important. When leaders learn to love their people, it helps to reset culture and company DNA.

Now, the great news about creating a loving culture is that it increases happiness, which in turn inspires excellent performances and results in more successful organisations. In addition, being a loving leader creates a better team dynamic with everyone rooting for each other, rather than trying to catch each other out and wanting to look better than them. What’s more, creating a loving culture will reduce stress in the workplace and increase positive mental health and wellbeing. So why wouldn’t you? Some would think that being loving is too wishy-washy a concept, that productivity will decrease, and less work will get done as people fawn over each other around the coffee machine. However, they are wrong. The drive for people to do well comes from internal motivation. It’s not external performance indicators that drive people to do well – as long as they know they are loved and they enjoy coming to work they will be excited to go to the second mile for their colleagues and feel excited about achieving excellent results, which makes for better productivity and teamwork. It really isn’t rocket science, is it? So, let’s look practically at how we can love our people.