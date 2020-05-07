Inspirational Woman: Aimee Vivian | DJ, Capital FM

Aimee has been a DJ at Capital FM since 2015, hosting the afternoon show Monday – Saturday.

She worked her way from overnights to early breakfast, and is now a listener favourite 1pm – 4pm. Aimee has interviewed some of the world’s biggest stars including Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Liam Payne, cementing her position as an important young woman in radio – something she feels extremely passionate about. Her work with Capital has led to commercial work with several big brands including Disney and MTV, as well TV work with Sky, C4 and C5.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

Well I just turned 29 and had a lockdown birthday so that’s one I won’t forget! I am an only child, I have 2 dogs; Daisy and Eva and right now I get to live the dream and present on Capital FM Monday – Saturday 1-4pm. When I was little I spent a lot of time at my grandparents small holding, playing in the chicken coop and I would sit with the dogs and talk to them as if they were my best friends. My parents always encouraged me to do what I loved, so I used to do different dance classes pretty much every night of the week and I loved getting to play different parts in school plays (Artful Dodger is still the fav!) It was only when I was at University studying dance that I discovered my love for radio, and I haven’t looked back.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Never. When I was young, I always used to say I wanted to be a vet, but I wasn’t particularly academic so I just continued doing the things I was good at and liked. I remember going to sixth form and talking to my friends who had big plans to go to this uni to study that so I can be this, but I had no idea what I wanted to do career wise and was happy to work for my dad’s PATesting business. To be completely honest, I think I’ve winged it quite a bit, but I’m glad I did – it led to me to where I am today and I couldn’t be happier.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Yes a lot. I’m not afraid to say I am very driven in this career, and when I set my mind to something I embody it whole heartedly. When I fell in love with radio/presenting at university, I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy ride at all. I had so many rejections – I’d send demos and show reels countless times to every single station, often without so much as a reply. Many times I just wanted to give up. But I quickly learned that you have to keep pushing because it just makes you stronger and more determined with every setback you overcome. There are sacrifices I had to make as well, like not being able to see my friends as much, dating was really difficult because of shift work, but these things are all so minor in comparison to the rewards you reap when you’re so passionate about something you would do anything to achieve it. I’ve felt pressure to look a certain way or be a certain way ,but I’ve learned to embrace myself. Staying true to who you are is huge because you will always be the best version of yourself, not you mimicking your colleagues or someone else you think you’d prefer to be.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Probably hosting Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball last year. On the stage in the 02 with 20,000 people screaming back at me was an incredible feeling I don’t think I’ll ever be able to adequately describe. But genuinely just getting the job at Capital in the first place was quite literally a dream come true.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

PMA – this is something my dad and I always say. Positive Mental Attitude. You have to believe in yourself first and foremost in all aspects of life before anyone else can believe in you. With a positive mind and the drive to succeed, you can and you will achieve.

How have you adapted to working during the Coronavirus pandemic?

I’ve got a little studio set up in my spare bedroom. It includes a duvet around three sides of the desk, three laptops and a microphone. I can still speak to listeners on the phone, get texts from them, update the Capital FM Instagram – pretty much everything I can do in the studio.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I would love to be a mentor. I would never say or think that I know everything because I believe that you never stop learning and there’s always something to be improved on. But if I’m in a position to help someone progress in their career by sharing my experiences, I am 100% up for that.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Not to rush things, to take my time and to listen more. I have always been a chatterbox and my school teachers used to get so frustrated with me! Now I get paid for talking.. I guess I was destined to use my voice for something!

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I am a country girl at heart so I’m hoping to incorporate more of that into my career and would love to present on shows like Countryfile!