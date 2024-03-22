Snack smart, live well | The ultimate guide to wellness snacking

Wellness snacking is all about choosing small, healthy bites that nourish your body and mind throughout the day. It’s a trend that’s picking up because it fits so well with our busy lives. Instead of reaching for a packet of crisps or a chocolate bar, wellness snacking encourages snacks like fruits, nuts, yoghurt or wholegrain crackers.

What is wellness snacking?

In short, it’s snacking, but the healthy options. It’s about listening to your body and giving it the nutrients it needs when it needs them. You’re not just eating to stave off hunger; you’re eating to boost your energy, improve your mood and keep your body running smoothly.

How can we do it?

Plan ahead

Grabbing a healthy snack requires a bit of planning. Before your week starts, think about what snacks you’d like to have on hand. Fresh fruit, nuts, seeds and wholegrain snacks are all excellent choices.

Read labels

Not all snacks that claim to be healthy are as good as they sound. Check the labels for added sugars, salt and artificial ingredients. The simpler the ingredient list, the better.

Portion control

Even healthy snacks can become unhealthy if you eat too much. Portion your snacks into small, individual servings so you’re not tempted to overeat.

Hydrate

Sometimes, thirst is mistaken for hunger. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Herbal teas are also a great option.

Variety

Keep things interesting by varying your snacks. This not only prevents boredom but also ensures you’re getting a wide range of nutrients.

Websites for inspiration

For great snack ideas, check out these websites. BBC Good Food has loads of tasty and healthy snack recipes. The NHS Eat Well page advises on what to eat to stay healthy, including snack tips. Deliciously Ella offers super yummy and good-for-you snack recipes and easy-to-make food too. These sites are perfect for finding snacks that are both healthy and delicious.

BBC Good Food: Search for “healthy snacks” and you’ll find a plethora of recipes designed to fit right into the wellness snacking trend.

NHS Eat Well: Offers guidance on balanced diets and includes snack ideas that can help you make healthier choices.

Deliciously Ella: This website is a treasure trove for anyone looking to snack healthily. You’ll find recipes for snacks that are not only good for you but delicious too.

Wellness snacking is all about making mindful choices that benefit your body and your wellbeing.

With a little planning and creativity, you can easily incorporate this trend into your daily routine. Happy snacking!

For more insights, tips and inspiration on your journey to great health and wellbeing, don’t forget to explore our dedicated health and wellbeing section here.