International Women’s Day 2021: It’s not just for women

In the fight for equality, more men should be involved in the conversation. After all, they are half of the equation.

International Women’s Day is the perfect time for you to start championing the women in your life and joining the fight for gender equality.

Each year International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8 March. Thousands of events occur to mark the economic, political and social achievements of women. Organisations, governments, charities, educational institutions, women’s groups, corporations and the media celebrate the day.

Below you can discover how men are helping promote, celebrate and champion women – not just on International Women’s Day, but every day:

Now in their seventh year, the Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the achievements of women below Senior Management or Director level – representing the female talent pipeline and the next generation of future leaders.

The awards also recognise the efforts of senior leaders who are championing gender equality, as well as putting the spotlight on a “company of the year” that is actively supporting its female talent pipeline above and beyond industry norms.

The Rising Star Awards are now open for nominations across 20 job sectors, in addition to a Rising Star Champion Award, a Company of the Year Award, Men for Gender Balance and new for this year, our Global Award for Achievement to showcase individuals and companies who promote gender equality in the workplace.

Nominations close on 08 March at 23.59.

We have been hosting our women in tech conference for over five years. In fact, we have welcomed over 5,000 diverse women through our doors since 2015. We are not a large media company, we are a passionate organisation that has been championing women in tech for the past 13 years. To us, it’s personal. 17% of women in the industry is not just not enough, it needs to change. For this change to happen, it starts by showing existing women in the industry and those who want to transition in, what that world of future tech really looks like. It also involves encouraging women from all backgrounds to consider tech careers, so that we can build products and systems that are truly inclusive. Our conference will not solve these problems overnight, or even scratch the surface on the journey we need to go on for gender parity in the industry, however it will provide an opportunity for attending to learn about what is innovating and disrupting the industry globally. This will enable them to have a broader understanding of the tech landscape and to think about how they adapt their skill sets and grow their networks for the future.

This year, we are going to be bringing you the very best global virtual learning experience on a state-of-the-art conferencing platform. Our conference will provide ample opportunities to learn about emerging technologies and what is innovating and disrupting the industry. We are blessed to be given time from some of the world’s finest speakers who will be joining us to share their wisdom and knowledge. We will deliver innovative sessions on over 50 different areas of tech, with a side order of career development, fireside chats and ample networking opportunities, both on the day and through our global virtual networking world.

Purchase before 31st March and get the early bird discount

Read our latest interviews with senior men championing women in the workplace and fighting for gender equality.

WeAreTheCity is in support of the United Nation’s HeForShe campaign and agree with the goal of having more men and boys engaged with women’s rights as part of the gender equality debate.

We are talking to male supporters to showcase the changes they are implementing, within their businesses, in the hope that others will follow suit.

Unconscious biasness or implicit bias occurs subconsciously, it’s a series of judgements that assess people we encounter in life. Whether that be in the workplace or in the public. Many of us are not even aware of our subconscious views and how they affect the way we treat others around us. The impacts and implications for both the victim and the bias party is not always obvious. The judgements are based on background, social stereotypes, cultural identity and even our own personal experiences.

In terms of the workplace, research has found that unconscious bias impacts certain areas more heavily, such as; recruitment interviews and selection, career progression and performance expectations. CV shortlisting can be used to highlight workplace bias in terms of gender inequality. A study of science (Moss-Racusin et al 2012) faculties had a team of staff review a number of applications – the applications were all identical, apart from the gender and name of the applicant.

Discover more about bias, acknowledging it and how to change below:

Mentor a woman within your organisation

Mentoring is something that women are requesting more and more and men need to get increasingly involved.

Mentors are incredibly valuable – both to individuals and organisations. They help navigate career paths, give individual’s skills and confidence to succeed, and also facilitate the gathering and sharing of experiences and ideas.

Mentors also play an important role in helping develop and nurture diversity in the workforce, helping to instil confidence among women and minority employees and championing the important role that these individuals’ play.

Discover how to become a mentor and how to get the most from mentoring below: