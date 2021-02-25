International Women’s Day: Nominate your most inspiring female colleagues for a chance to win them a dream holiday

Blossom Capital wants you to nominate your most inspiring female colleague(s) and tell them about their most inspirational moments for a chance of winning them a dream holiday.

To mark International Women’s Day, Blossom Capital, the female-led VC fund, founded by Ophelia Brown, are calling for you to nominate your most incredible female colleague(s). Colleagues who are making waves, no matter how big or small, within your business or industry and who deserve to be celebrated and called out.

Each nominee will be entered into a prize draw to win free flights to the dream getaway of their choice, courtesy of travel technology platform Duffel.

This year, more than any, women have felt the brunt of the Covid pandemic, with multiple studies uncovering that not only are women taking on the lion’s share of unpaid care and homeschooling, their jobs are 1.8 times more vulnerable to the crisis because of existing gender inequalities.

Every year there are fantastic reports and articles celebrating high-flying women in business, tech and beyond but this year Blossom Capital also want to celebrate women across all sectors and job roles; to shine a light on the women in our lives that make a day-to-day difference.

You can enter as many colleagues as you deem worthy via this short four-question form on Blossom Capital’s website.

Five winners will then be picked at random on 8 March. Those five winners will win free flights to the dream getaway of their choice, courtesy of travel technology platform Duffel.

