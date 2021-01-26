Join The Confidence Collective and gain an accessible route to confidence

Manchester-based Beckie Taylor, CEO of Tech Returners an organisation focused on career empowerment has launched a new venture with a spotlight on women and confidence.

The Confidence Collective is a four part programme designed to develop and empower women to embrace natural strengths to enable effective communication, build confidence and resilience, manage imposter syndrome, develop leadership skills and processes to build effective teams and partnerships all as part of a unique journey towards confidence and success.

The programme which led by Beckie Taylor, a People and HR expert provides practical advice and activities and a range of free resources and is available to individuals and businesses in both Manchester and London and will kick off in March 2021.

The programme forms part of a wider confidence mission for Taylor who is creating online platform The Confidence Community, a home for free resources and advice and in her own words will be “ a community shaped by a community, we don’t just want to be another unread notification in a sea of content and there are plenty of fantastic resources already out there who do excellent work, so we’ll be building our community with the help of the people within it and taking their guidance on what is important’

Whilst the community platform is a new project for Taylor, her mission around women and confidence was the original catalyst for the Tech Returners organisation of which she is CEO and more recently ‘ The Confidence Collective’ programme which has been quietly gathering momentum since 2018 having seen more than 60 women already complete the programme and go on to win industry awards, obtain promotions and new roles and even speak at TEDx. The programme has also worked exclusively with The CoOp to develop female talent.

Speaking about the programme Beckie Taylor said, “I have always been passionate about empowering women to be confident in their careers and their lives as a whole and never has it been more important than now, in the face of a pandemic, a time when women are literally losing their jobs, their childcare and their support networks.

“We have never needed to support each other more.”

“If you are a business that can invest in the development of your female talent now is absolutely the time to do it and if you are an individual looking for support with confidence then we are here to help.”

Places on the 4 part programme are £1,500 per person with payment options available. Bespoke packages are also available for businesses considering multiple individuals for the programme.

