Just 22 per cent of workers have spoken about menopause at work, according to a new survey.

The findings, released on World Menopause Day, have revealed that while 19 per cent of organisations have a menopause policy in place, it’s still a difficult subject to approach.

The study of 2,000 UK workers, conducted by digital health app, Peppy, looks into the perceptions and support women experiencing menopause and perimenopause have in the workplace today, and where leadership teams can better support their workforce.

Looking at the attitudes of the C-level employees surveyed, there is a natural opportunity for those in senior management to lead by example to increase awareness. However, 43 per cent of C-level employees haven’t spoken about menopause at work, and only 39 per cent of C-suite employees are comfortable talking about menopause – the lowest of all levels within an organisation.

While some organisations have put guidance or policies in place, a shift is needed to help create a culture where people openly ask about (and support) women experiencing symptoms across the workplace.

Creating a dialogue about menopause and putting resources, guidance and policies in place can also have a positive impact across an organisation. The data revealed workers at companies that had implemented a menopause policy were more comfortable talking about their general health issues, compared to those without one and with no plans to put one in place.

However, there is an appetite for change, with 64 per cent of respondents wanting to know if a colleague is experiencing menopause symptoms so that they can be supportive.

Speaking about the findings, Peppy’s Director of Menopause services, Kathy Abernethy, said, “Menopause is not just a women’s issue.”

“It’s a workplace issue and leadership teams need to be equipped with the right tools to help their team.”

“While it’s positive to see that support is growing, there is still a long way to go in order to break the stigma and normalise conversations around menopause and other important health issues.”

“The good news is that our data shows that people want to support their colleagues but 70 per cent agree that there isn’t enough information in their organisation to help those experiencing menopause.”

“Providing individuals with a space to connect directly with expert practitioners on important health issues means that they not only feel supported when navigating the menopause, but also at other important stages of their lives.”