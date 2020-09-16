Looking for a new career direction? Retrain to become a qualified financial planner with St. James’s Place

Have you reached a point in your working life where you need a new career direction? Retrain to become a qualified financial planner with St. James’s Place, a FTSE 100 company that values your highly valuable skill set and previous experience.

St. James’s Place (SJP) is an award-winning FTSE 100 financial planning and wealth management business that puts long-term relationships and advice that clients trust at the heart of everything it does. Founded in 1992, it has grown to be the largest company in the UK financial services sector with over £115.7bn of client funds under management. SJP believes in the face-to-face approach and offers financial advice and services for individuals and business owners based on quality and strength. Our clients consist of individuals, families and business owners spanning all age ranges and across the affluent and high-net-worth markets in the UK and Asia. Our ethos is built on a core commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for clients and ensuring that they are well served by our long-term, face-to-face, relationship-based approach to managing their financial affairs and helping them achieve their lifestyle objectives. Our SJP Partner businesses are among the country’s leading financial advice professionals and we support their ongoing professional development to ensure they remain as well qualified and technically able as possible.

As part of the company’s growth, in 2012 the Academy was launched and through its four centres based in London, Solihull, Manchester & Edinburgh, it offers a fully-funded career change programme that provides high calibre and driven individuals the opportunity to retrain to become qualified financial planners and start their own business, or consider the opportunity to work for one of our many established Practices as an Adviser. No previous financial experience is required as this programme is designed specifically for individuals who are new to the finance sector or have a financial background but not in an advisory capacity, and is best suited to highly motivated individuals with an aptitude for building strong relationships from within their network and the ability to develop new ones.

Successful applicants join us from a wide range of backgrounds and professions, typically with excellent interpersonal and communication skills, and during training they will undertake extensive education, coaching and assessment. This equips them to provide a professional, expert and face-to-face financial advice and wealth management service to their clients, and they will have ongoing support from development managers and mentors, both during and after the programme.

Whether your goal is to run your own business, become a financial adviser in an existing St. James’s Place Practice or support one of our businesses as a fully qualified Paraplanner, we can help you.

For further information, please visit: www.sjp.co.uk/academy or contact Ken Kong for an informal chat: [email protected] / 0208 042 0136