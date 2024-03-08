Cheers to Mum | Making Mother’s Day unforgettable

This year, Mother’s Day in the UK has landed on Sunday 10 March — the fourth Sunday of Lent — and it’s our annual cue to make the marvellous mums in our lives feel extra special.

A little history lesson



Way back when Mother’s Day in the UK started as Mothering Sunday. It was all about visiting your “mother church” and has since morphed into showing your mum some love. No churches are required nowadays! It’s all about making your mum feel like the queen she is. Whether it’s with flowers, chocolates, a spa day or just some quality time together, the essence of the day is all about saying, “Thanks, Mum, you’re the best!”

Making it special (because she’s worth it)

If your mum isn’t too keen on flowers and chocs, think about what makes your mum tick. Is she a gin enthusiast? Maybe a pottery class could be a laugh. Loves a good tearjerker? A personalised book or a film night with all her favourites could be a winner. It’s all about making memories, after all.

Say it like you mean it

When it comes to telling your mum you think she’s the bee’s knees, it’s time to get creative. Write a poem (it’s okay if it’s a bit naff, it’s the thought that counts) and make a video compilation of all your family saying why she’s a legend.

Pulling it off without a hitch

Last but not least, make sure your plan doesn’t fall apart. Set reminders so you don’t forget anything, double-check bookings and maybe have a plan B in case the great British weather decides to rain on your parade.

Mother’s Day in the UK is your chance to show your mum just how much she means to you, in the most personal, fun and memorable way possible. Forget the stiff upper lip and go all out with the feels. After all, if you can’t get mushy about your mum, who can you get mushy about?