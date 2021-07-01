Our top inspirational interviews for June

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from June.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for June below:

Inspirational Woman: Elizabeth Ogabi | Author, Entrepreneur & Podcast Host

Elizabeth is a digital brand and communications consultant who has worked across various industries over the last 12 years. Alongside her fulltime job, Elizabeth founded the online community For Working Ladies and is also the host of How I Made It Happen, a podcast focused on giving advice from women in business. In 2019, she was named by The Dots UK as one of 100 women redefining the creative industry on International Women’s Day.

Read Elizabeth’s full interview here.

HeForShe: Gary Ford | Founder, Moonshot Consultancy

Gary Ford is an independent consultant working across the IT sector and the wider management environment, where he has a particular interest in the intersection between technology and diversity and inclusion. He is the founder of Moonshot Consultancy Ltd.He has more than 30 years’ experience in the IT industry, focused on Financial Services.

Read Gary’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Vicky Etherington | Founder, The Website Mentor

I started off my digital marketing career at the end of the 90s working for the BBC’s digital marketing department. We were a tiny team of 5 educating the nation about the switchover from analogue to digital and we were launching the BBC’s new digital channels such as BBC News 24. It was a really inspiring project to be part of, and triggered a curiosity and excitement around the possibilities of digital media.

Read Vicky’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Maysoon Shafiq | Founder & Director, Al Mu’Minun

Maysoon Shafiq is the founder and Director of Al Mu’Minun (The Believers) a non-profit organisation dedicated to serving the youth through open spaces of spirituality, dialogue and empowerment. Maysoon regularly attends primary schools to clear misconceptions pertaining to Islam, organises and arranges seminars in educating women, the young and the elderly on topics of concern within society.

Read Maysoon’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Michelle Vickers | CEO, The Head and Neck Cancer Charity

Michelle Vickers the CEO of the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation (HNCF). She has previously worked for various not-for-profit organisations including; Kick It Out, Sport England, National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society and most recently since 2017 HNCF. Michelle is also a trustee for Women’s Aid and is a campaigner for equality and animal welfare.

Read Michelle’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Julia Samuel MBE, Leading Psychotherapist, Author & Podcast Host



Julia Samuel MBE is a psychotherapist specialising in grief, Sunday Times Best Seller of This Too Shall Pass: stories of change, crisis and hopeful beginnings and podcast host of A Living Loss – The Art of Losing and Finding Yourself. She worked as a bereavement counsellor in the NHS paediatrics department at St Mary’s Hospital where she pioneered the role of maternity and paediatric psychology.

Read Julia’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Sam Smith | CEO, finnCap Group

Sam is chief executive of finnCap Group, a leading City broker and provider of strategic advisory and capital raising services to growth companies. She is the youngest and only female chief executive of a city stockbroking firm and as such is a supporter of social enterprises designed to inspire and engage the next generation of female business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Read Sam’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Saranjit Sangar | EMEA CEO, upGrad

Saranjit Sangar is EMEA CEO at online higher education company, upGrad. Saranjit is an experienced leader with a diverse international career across e-commerce (Amazon, UK), last-mile logistics (Amazon, UK, and Honestbee, Singapore), cloud kitchens (Grab, Singapore) & FMCG (Godrej, India). She has a successful track record of building and scaling businesses, growing teams, and creating value for customers and partners for more than a decade.

Read Saranjit’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Imogen Fox | Founder, Foxy Locks

Foxy Locks started back in 2009 from my bedroom in my parent’s house. After completing a course in Beauty Therapy and having a few dead-end jobs, I finally realised that my real passion was hair extensions. This obsession came from my own hair always being quite fine and lacking in volume, I struggled to grow my hair past my shoulders but then I discovered hair extensions and they changed my life.

Read Imogen’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Bella Rareworld | Leading UK Networking Speaker & Podcaster

Bella Rareworld is an international business networking speaker and trainer for over 13 years with high-profile clients including the Houses of Parliament, o2 Arena, Metro Bank, NatWest. She has also lectured on business networking at University of Westminster, University of Greenwich and University of West London.

Read Bella’s full interview here.

