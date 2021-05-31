Our top inspirational interviews for May

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from May.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for May below:

Inspirational Woman: Celia Pool | Co-Founder, DAME

I am Celia Pool, co-founder of DAME, a sustainable period care brand and co-creator of the world’s first reusable tampon applicator. I am also a mother so living in slight chaos the whole time. I co-founded a subscription business 6 years ago selling popular brands of disposable and reusable menstrual products in the post to offer more convenience and choice. However the closer we got to these products, the more we couldn’t stomach what was in them.

Read Celia’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Carol Stewart | Founder, Abounding Solutions

Known as the Coach for High Achieving Introverted Women, Carol Stewart is an Executive, Career and Business Coach and founder of Abounding Solutions. Carol Stewart helps quiet women to be great leaders. She also provides workshops, training and talks to corporate gender networks and BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) networks on career development, personal development and leadership development. Carol is also a leadership team facilitator.

Read Carol’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Emma-Jane Taylor | CEO of The Works Company, Author, Keynote Speaker & Child Sex Abuse Activist

Emma-Jane Taylor is not afraid to speak out on subjects that many people find taboo, she is the voice for many hearts across the world and is proud to be authentic in her approach to these conversations. She was headlined in The Sun, Newspaper in 2020 and is currently writing her second book. She is the CEO of The Works Company, the Author of Don’t Hold Back a Keynote Speaker & a Personal Development Mentor.

Read Emma-Jane’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Julia Samuel MBE, Leading Psychotherapist, Author & Podcast Host of A Living Loss – The Art of Losing and Finding Yourself

Julia Samuel MBE is a psychotherapist specialising in grief, Sunday Times Best Seller of This Too Shall Pass: stories of change, crisis and hopeful beginnings and podcast host of A Living Loss – The Art of Losing and Finding Yourself. She worked as a bereavement counsellor in the NHS paediatrics department at St Mary’s Hospital where she pioneered the role of maternity and paediatric psychology.

Read Julia’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: DJ China L’One | CEO & Founder, We Run The World Female DJ Agency

DJ China L’One is founder and CEO of We Run The World, a female DJ agency. In 2018, We Run The World Female DJ Agency was nominated for Business of the Year. China was also nominated for Business Woman of the Year. In 2002, she received two awards – one from The Prince’s Trust, for work with youngsters in her local community and the other from The Royal Society Of Art Entrepreneur Awards.

Read China’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Gaia Caruso | Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Sparta Global

Gaia is the Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Sparta Global. With an academic background in ED&I from Norther Arizona University, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and Cass Business School, she has been recognised for her work in the digital space and contribution to the ED&I discourse. Gaia is the Winner of “Role Model of the Year” at the Women in Tech Excellence Awards and has been named one the Most Influential Culture Leaders in 2020.

Read Gaia’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Roz Savage MBE | Ocean rower, environmental advocate, writer & speaker

Roz Savage MBE is an English ocean rower, environmental advocate, writer and speaker. She holds four Guinness World Records for ocean rowing, including first woman to row solo across three oceans: the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian. She has rowed over 15,000 miles, taken five million oarstrokes and spent cumulatively over 500 days of her life at sea in a 23-foot rowboat.

Read Roz’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Dr Orit Gal | Founder, Urbaniser

I’m an avid traveller and city lover. Cities have an abundance of places to discover, experience and socialise in. Everyone has a slightly different version of any city, our own special kaleidoscope mix of places, tailored to our passions and lifestyle needs. It was this love and interest of cities which led me to come up with the idea for Urbaniser. Urbaniser is the ultimate app for all foodies, art lovers, shoppers and urban explorers to simply organise the places you need and love in any city in the world.

Read Orit’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Sara Hamou | Partner, MEDOVIE

Sara Hamou is Partner at MEDOVIE, a new skincare brand, backed by science that provides long-term solutions to skin conditions. After a decade of extensive research, MEDOVIE developed the patented and unique 3HX™ formula that is capable of supporting a healthy cell production inside and out for long-lasting skin health.

Read Sara’s full interview.

Inspirational Woman: Iember Gordon | Head of Marketing, American Golf

I’m a passionate marketeer with over 20 years’ international sports retail experience. I believe I learnt the best way, by getting to know all facets of retail, from the ground up, before heading into the marketing office. At the previous retailer I worked for I experienced working on the shop floor, as well as managing an actual store myself, before spending some time as a visual merchandising manager – I was also lucky enough to enjoy some international travel, pre-pandemic of course.

Read Iember’s full interview here.

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.