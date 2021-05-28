0
28/05/2021

Recommended Podcast: The Virtually Confident Podcast with Esther Stanhope

The Virtually Confident Podcast with Esther Stanhope

The Podcast where you get your confidence fix from someone who’s found, lost, found and built her inner confidence (from scratch!)

The “Next Normal” requires you to be on camera, on video and as good as TV pro as part of your job! How can you pluck up the courage to show up and be fabulous every day?

From behind the scenes at the BBC to helping leaders and professional women speak up and get their voices heard in this VIRTUAL WORLD! This is where you’ll hear Esther’s tales of woe, wonder, failure and success.

Esther and her special guests of industry leaders, experts and AMAZING women talk about their juiciest confidence stories, tips & strategies so you can take them away and boost your self-belief!

Walk away with this mantra…

“You only need to be 80% perfect to speak up… in fact ***** perfectionism…. feel the fear and do it anyway!”

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

