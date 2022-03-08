Promoting a bias-free culture in business

Article by Claire Carter, EVP and Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Europe

On International Women’s Day on 8th March, companies around the world will celebrate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase women’s achievements, recognise the challenges they face, and focus greater attention on equal rights and opportunities for all.

To get us there, the world needs women at every table where decisions are being made, and, considering this year’s theme of ‘break the bias,’ I believe there is now more support than ever before to overcome bias, as well as barriers and siloes in businesses that stand in the way of equal representation and diversity.

In our organisation, it’s inspiring to see such an increase in female diversity. As part of our values and business principles we articulate the importance we place on our diversity. Our global CEO is Nancy McKinstry, who has led Wolters Kluwer since 2003. Our global CEO for Tax & Accounting is Karen Abramson, who has led the global division since 2013. They are both great role models for all women in business in both the tax and accounting profession and technology industry. Women make up half of our female executive board and division CEOs/managing directors, and 47% of our total workforce within Wolters Kluwer; just two statistics which demonstrate how committed we are to diversity within the organisation.

Seeing so many females in leadership roles, I am inspired each day by the impressive, creative, and dynamic women around me. However, breaking the bias is about more than just gender diversity. At Wolters Kluwer, we know that diversity goes beyond gender – it’s about how people identify themselves, and it is race, culture, language, thought processes, and more.

I believe diverse teams deliver better decision making, greater innovation, and business growth. It is critical for our business that our diverse employee base is reflective of our customers to assure we deliver the best products and services to meet their needs.

We want to create an even better workplace; continue to attract, retain, and develop our workforce. It’s one thing to talk about breaking down bias and encouraging diversity, but we need to ensure we create conditions in which these things can happen. A lot of that is down to creating inclusive working environments built on psychological safety, where everyone can feel empowered to be themselves, to speak up at all times, and deliver their best work.

It goes beyond simply increasing awareness. Companies need to work together to ensure equal representation. We’re all surrounded by successful, dynamic, inspiring colleagues, and it’s incredibly important we take the time to recognise and celebrate colleagues in the workplace, be it for their skills, bravery, achievements, tenacity, or spirit.

It’s absolutely possible to break biases and lower barriers to diversity. I believe that there’s very little in life that can’t be achieved through determination of spirit and having great people by your side. I’ve been fortunate enough to have incredibly talented people around me throughout my career, and many of these have been smart, driven, empathetic women from all walks of life who have been great sponsors and mentors. On this International Women’s Day 2022, I look forward to our continued growth as we conquer challenges together.

About the author

Claire Carter is EVP & Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Europe, a leading global provider of information, software and integrated workflow solutions for tax, accounting, and audit professionals. Carter focuses on developing European Tax & Accounting activities and transformation through strategic actions and acquisitions.