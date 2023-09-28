Recommended Event: BYP Leadership Conference 2023 returns this Black History Month

The BYP Network Leadership Conference returns on Thursday 5th October for its annual event. Following the success of last year’s hybrid conference, 2023 is back yet again and will be hosted at Leonardo Hotel, Tower Hill, both in person and virtually.

With 40 incredible speakers confirmed to date, including presenter Tayo Oguntonade, along with 14 insightful sessions for attendees to take part in, this year’s BYP Network Leadership Conference is set to be epic.

Marking its fifth edition, this year’s conference theme is “Intentional Steps”, which will look to help Black professionals in fulfilling their purpose and success. This is a succession from last year’s theme, “Knowledge is Power”. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect, collaborate and gain invaluable insights from industry leaders, visionaries and influencers in the corporate and media spheres.

Tickets are £149 for in-person attendance and virtual tickets are free, both of which can be reserved here: bypconference.com/tickets

This year at the BYP Network Leadership Conference, thousands of Black professionals and allies will gather both online and in person to learn high-level skills from top leaders across industries, make impactful connections and be prepared for their leadership potential. Influential speakers range from artists, political figureheads, tech entrepreneurs, all the way to corporate partners including: Tru Powell, Co-Founder & CEO, Black Business Magazine; Sebastian Newby, CEO, New Property Finance; Samuel Kasumu, Co-Founder, Inclusive Boards and more.

Alongside our leadership conference, BYP has recently hosted a careers festival that focuses on hiring new talent, and features over 20 leading companies. This event alone has attracted over 1800 registrations.

Inspirational and thought-enhancing topics include: “The Power of an Outsider: Harnessing Your Difference for Success” hosted by Dom Scott, “Residential Vs Investment: Navigating the Property Crisis” hosted by Sebastian Newby, “A Shared Journey: The Power of Fellowship in Advancing Black ERGs” hosted by Jo Wong, “High Performance Mindset: Learning From Athletes” hosted by Kike Oniwinde Agoro, and many more.

BYP Network has built an important and strong reputation within the business development realms, attracting big sponsors to take part in the Leadership Conference, with this year’s sponsors including: Sainsbury’s, Cisco Systems, Cisco Meraki, KPMG, Dojo, Gartner, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and more.

BYP Network was founded after 2016’s BLM protests by former Great Britain Athlete, Kike Oniwinde Agoro, with an aim to harness and elevate the status of the Black professional, shatter misconceptions of the Black narrative and promote equity in the professional sphere. BYP Network has continued to connect Black professionals and students from all over the world for role model visibility, career opportunities, business support and ultimately to solve our own problems – from this, Kike created BYP as a solution. They focus on helping millions of Black professionals advance their careers working with Corporate partners to diversify acquisition pipelines and driving positive change across all industries. Their groundbreaking career advancement platform, Javelin, has been designed to bridge the gap between Black talent and curated career opportunities. Its cutting-edge AI powered platform transforms the way Black professionals navigate the job market, eliminating traditional barriers and biases that hinder career progression. BYP and the team’s successes have continued to grow, with Kike Oniwinde Agoro being announced as the Vice-Chair of the London Chambers of Commerce: Black Business Association alongside Lord Michael Hastings.

Kike Oniwinde Agoro, Founder of BYP, said: “I started BYP Network in October 2016 after becoming frustrated about the lack of diversity, inclusion and visibility for Black professionals. We are here to fill that gap by providing a platform for senior leaders to share their knowledge and guidance with the next generation of Black young professionals. We are so proud of the past conferences we have presented over years, and with the fifth one in sight, we are ensuring there will be even more accessibility through both in person and virtual attendees, it’s an exciting year for us and we hope to reach as many people as possible.This year’s theme is “Intentional Steps”, which will inspire those that want to supercharge their careers and reach their full potential with a plan to help them succeed.”

THE BYP LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE 2023

Thursday 5th October | Conference | Leonardo Hotel, 45 Prescot Street, London, E1 8GP

#IntentionalSteps