04/10/2021

Recommended Podcast: Her Voice | ESCP Business School

Are you interested in hearing women talk business and science, willpower to change the world, and ambition to have a decisive impact on the future?

Her Voice, a podcast from ESCP Business School’s media The Choice, aims to contribute to women’s visibility in their domains of expertise.

From tech and entrepreneurship to the sustainability transition, the women on the podcast are eager to share their knowledge and experiences in order to inspire the next generation of leaders. 

For our first three episodes, we spoke to experts across several innovative fields, from bioluminescence to cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence. Discover these topics with us in 30 minutes or less!

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

