Recommended Read: The Personal Board of You Inc.: How to recruit the best personal advisors to accelerate achievement | Emma Maslen

How do you recruit your very own ‘board’ of personal advisors?
We have all met people who helped us on our career journeys, but if you strategically approach the right people, the entrepreneurial, corporate or personal impact can be life-changing. The Personal Board of You Inc. is packed with real-life, practical guidance and case studies to enable you to choose and make the most of your personal board of advisors to accelerate your achievement. Find out how to:
- Find the best advisors in the industry
- Ensure diversity by accessing new networks
- Access new thinking and opportunities
- Maximise the best ideas to help you grow
- Achieve your goals and ambitions faster