Reengaging women is going to take more than empty messages of empowerment

By Chris Rabbitt, Co-Founder of Meeow Online Networking

There’s no denying that the Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women, especially employed women.

In fact, a 2021 policy brief by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), found that the imbalance of job and income losses suffered by women through the COVID-19 pandemic will have longer lasting effects. One of the first indictors is that in 2021 there were 13m fewer women in employment globally than in 2019, a depreciation rate which is not echoed by men.

Although this drop in employed women was predominately caused by their level of involvement in the industries hardest hit by the pandemic, there are other, less obvious reasons at play.

Working from home sounds like a flexible dream for many. However, once it became a legal obligation in March 2020, coupled with school closures, it became a nightmare for many. The majority share of childcare and home-school duties fell to many working mothers, leading to higher rates of burnout and a poor work/life balance, especially with many feeling that they had to work later hours to account for “lost time” spent with children.

And what impact did this ‘motherhood penalty’ have on these women? In some cases, it caused a disengagement and a lack of motivation toward the work they were doing. In fact, the added burdens of dealing with a new home-working experience and greater home pressures have pushed roughly 33 percent of working mothers to consider downshifting their careers or leaving their jobs altogether.

As we continue to deal with ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, employers need to take a serious look at how we can start re-engaging women back into the world of business, the world from which they were shunned so quickly.

If truth be told, empty messages of empowerment aren’t going to cut it.

It’s not a case of feminist ideology

Gender inequality in the workplace is not a new phenomenon of the pandemic. However, this new way of working means there’s never been a greater need to start making real changes.

What’s really important is that we recognise that this isn’t a case of preaching the ‘#girlboss’ mentality. Using slogans can be viewed as being patronising to strong women in positions of power, however inspiring they may be to others. Empty messages of empowerment, wrapped in feminist ideology, are not going to be a catalyst for change. Words cannot be mistaken as action.

Society need progress, and for that to happen there must be an appreciation and understanding of feminism in businesses, government policies and behaviours in order to create a good and equitable working environment.

This effort must be real – there is no place for tokenism. As with all inequalities in the workplace, actions taken for the sake of appearances will do more harm than good. And employers must do all they can to avoid further damaging the reengagement of women, rather than once again making them feel undervalued and misrepresented.

It is certainly not a case of hiring one woman to a leadership role ‘to fill a quota’ or use her to demonstrate how the company is a shining light of female empowerment and progression. Women have become hardened to this transparent attempt at looking good without putting in any of the foundations in place.

Instead of the tokenistic approach, we need businesses to start providing the right infrastructure and levels of support to accommodate, educate and aid the development of an inclusive work culture. Both men and women need to be comfortable with the idea of feminism, to understand that it’s not about taking down men to raise up women. It’s about creating a culture where both women and men have their opinion valued and are given the same opportunities, regardless of their outside commitments or gender.

Will it work? Can we reengage women in the workplace after they were treated so wrongly? Where do we even start?